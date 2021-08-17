The Renewal Workshop Teams Up with New Balance to launch New Balance Renewed

CASCADES LOCKS, Ore., Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Renewal Workshop (TRW) , the leading provider of circular solutions for the apparel and textile industry, announces its newest partnership with New Balance, "New Balance Renewed " giving their apparel a second life.

At its core, New Balance Renewed aims to extend the life of imperfect or returned items, helping to keep them out of landfills and offers customers a way to shop renewed product that is guaranteed to meet the high standards they've come to expect.

Through TRW's proprietary six-stage, zero-waste process, garments are sorted, graded, thoroughly cleaned, repaired to like-new standards, inspected, and verified to joint quality standards, then given a TRW certification. Each item's impact is measured to illustrate consumers' tangible difference by purchasing a New Balance Renewed product.

"Bringing on iconic brands is a part of TRW's partnership expansion plan," says Nicole Bassett, co-founder. "With this launch, New Balance Renewed becomes a driver of renewing products and launching re-commerce in the athleticwear sector."

"New Balance is constantly learning and evolving our approach to create quality, long-lasting design. In April 2021, TRW led a workshop during New Balance's Design Week to help educate designers on how to intentionally design future apparel for repairability and garment recycling," said John Stokes, Director of Global Sustainability for New Balance. "Together with The Renewal Workshop, we're keeping apparel in use for longer and learning how to design for circular."

Shop New Balance Renewed here .

About TRW

The Renewal Workshop is the leading provider of circular solutions for apparel and textile brands. We help brands to decouple revenue growth from resource use and expand their businesses by adopting circular practices. We have Renewal facilities in Oregon and Amsterdam. Both offer apparel and textile renewal, sales channels for renewed products including white-labeled recommerce sites, circular mapping, and data collection.

About New Balance

New Balance Athletics, headquartered in Boston, MA has the following mission: Demonstrating responsible leadership, we build global brands that athletes are proud to wear, associates are proud to and communities are proud to host. Manufactured in the U.S. for more than 75 years and representing a limited portion of our U.S. sales, New Balance MADE U.S. is a premium collection that contains a domestic value of 70% or greater. Learn more, please visit www.newbalance.com

SOURCE The Renewal Workshop

