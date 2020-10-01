The Renewal Workshop, the leading provider of circular solutions for the apparel and textile industry, releases Leading Circular

Report highlights:

Apparel and Textile "waste" is the new supply chain for brands.

We have identified that 82% of what is considered waste can be renewed and resold. Only 26% of products have viable recycling options available to them.

Investments in circular design as well as resale are essential. Customers know that our industry is a contributor to environmental damage.

84% of survey respondents felt that the apparel industry has a lot or a great deal of impact on climate change. Circular is a systemic change that can drive meaningful impact.

The report demonstrates the positive environmental impact of circular using a metrics based approach.

There is no single roadmap for transitioning a business model from linear to circular. However, there are tested pathways that brands can select to bring circular practices inside their companies. Highlighted pathways in the report include programs from PVH, Cos, VF Corporation, The North Face and Coyuchi.

"This report is the culmination of four years of operations, pilots, data gathering, research and surveys all with the goal to serve the industry in the transition to circular," says Co-Founder Nicole Bassett. "We are motivated to share this information with the industry to accelerate change."

About The Renewal Workshop

The Renewal Workshop is the leading provider of circular solutions for apparel and textile brands. We help brands to decouple revenue growth from resource use and expand their businesses by adopting circular practices. We have Renewal facilities in Cascade Locks, Oregon, and Amsterdam, NL. Both offer apparel and textile renewal, sales channels for renewed products including white-labeled recommerce sites, circular mapping, data collection, and textile recycling R&D. The Renewal Workshop operates a zero-waste circular system that recovers the full value out of what has already been created as a way of serving our customers, partners, and planet.

