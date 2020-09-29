The Replenishing Power of Miraflora's Full-Spectrum CBD Products Now Available for Pets with Launch of EvenPets by Miraflora Dog Chews

BOULDER, Colo., Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Driven to help people be their best naturally through the unique properties of the hemp plant, Miraflora now provides daily support for pets with the debut of its line of dog chews. EvenPets Dog Chews by Miraflora feature the same organically-grown, full-spectrum hemp flower oil that's in all Miraflora products. Now dogs can also enjoy the full calming and replenishing benefits of CBD.

"Our mission has always been to make natural hemp extract an everyday element of wellness, and we're proud to extend that to include our four-legged family members," said Brent Facchinello, COO and director of product development, Miraflora. "Research has shown that CBD has the ability to help manage stress and anxiety in dogs while also protecting canine bone and joint health. With all that our pets do for us, it was a no-brainer for us to create a product that also supports their physical and emotional balance. The chews have quickly become a daily favorite for the dogs behind the Miraflora leadership team."

Grain-free and made with all-natural, plant-based ingredients, these savory treats are a tasty way to ease anxiety during stressful situations and keep dogs of all ages moving by alleviating stress, hip and joint pain. The new line of chews comes in a 30-count bag with each heart-shaped treat containing 10mg of CBD. A portion of all EvenPet proceeds will benefit 2 Blondes All Breed Rescue, a non-profit rescue organization based in Denver, Colo. Suggested retail price for the 30-count bag is $37.

EvenPets by Miraflora Dog Chews join Miraflora's existing line of tinctures, soft gels, recovery balm and Hemp Infusions sparkling beverages, all currently available in a variety of sizes, flavors and concentrations at select retailers and on miraflora.co. For the latest product news and updates, follow Miraflora on Facebook and Instagram.

About Miraflora

Miraflora is driven to help people and pets be their best naturally by utilizing the unique properties of the hemp plant in a line of premium, full-spectrum CBD products derived from the highest-quality hemp organically grown on the Miraflora farm in Boulder County, Colorado. Miraflora's mission is to make natural hemp extract an everyday element of wellness and help people of all ages and walks of life find balance and harmony in their lives, naturally. Vertically integrated and traceable from plant to product, Miraflora is committed to sustainability and innovation. The brand uses proprietary extraction methods and technology to deliver reliable, natural replenishment and balance through daily sports recovery and health and wellness products, including tinctures, soft gels, recovery balm and pet chews and sparkling beverages. For more information, visit www.miraflora.co or follow us on Facebook and Instagram .

