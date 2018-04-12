LONDON, April 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5370214



The future of the US lidded tumbler market looks attractive with opportunities in the various outdoor activities such as camping, hiking, fitness, and travel. The report considers all tumblers sold with lids in the United States; this market is expected to reach an estimated $1 billion by 2023 with a CAGR of 8.7% from 2018 to 2023. The major growth drivers for this market are an increase in outdoor recreational activities, growing demand for attractive drinkware products, and increasing use of promotional tumblers as a corporate or personal gift with customized prints, logos, and messages.



Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the US lidded tumbler market, include introduction of double-walled vacuum insulation technology, increasing use of high grade stainless steel, and rise in consumption of premium coated drinkware with lids.

US Tumbler Market Trends

US Tumbler Market Forecast



Growth Opportunities for the US Lidded Tumbler Market by Material



The study includes the US lidded tumbler market size and forecast for the US tumbler market through 2023, segmented by material and product as follows:



US Lidded Tumbler Market by Material Type [Value ($ Million) and Volume (Million Units) from 2012 to 2023]:

Plastic Stainless Steel Glass and Others



US Lidded Tumbler Market by Product Type [Value ($ Million) from 2012 to 2023]:

Insulated Tumblers Regular Tumblers

Some of the US tumbler companies profiled in this report include Yeti Holding Inc., Starbucks Corporation, Tervis Tumbler, RTIC, and Tritan USA and others.



On the basis of comprehensive research, Lucintel forecasts that stainless steel tumblers are expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period.



By product type, the US tumbler market is segmented into insulated and regular tumblers. The insulated tumbler segment is the largest segment mainly due to its exceptional temperature retention property.



Some of the features of "US Tumbler Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" include:

Market size estimates: US tumbler market size estimation in terms of value ($M) and volume (Million Units) shipment.

Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2012-2017) and forecast (2018-2023) by segments.

Segmentation analysis: US tumbler market size by various applications such as material and product in terms of value and volume shipment.

Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications of tumbler in the US tumbler market.

Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of tumbler in the US tumbler market. Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.



This report addresses the following key questions:

Q.1 What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the US tumbler market by material (plastic, stainless steel, and glass and others) and by product (insulated tumblers and regular tumblers)?

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers, challenges, and business risks in this market?

Q.4 What are the business risks and competitive threats in this US tumbler market?

Q.5 What are the emerging trends in this US tumbler market and the reasons behind them?

Q.6 What are some of the changing demands of customers in the US tumbler market?

Q.7 What are the new developments in the US tumbler market and which companies are leading these developments?

Q.8 Who are the major players in this US tumbler market? What strategic initiatives key players pursuing for business growth?

Q.9 What are some of the competing products in this US tumbler market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by product substitution?

Q.10 What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years and what has its impact been on the US tumbler market?



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5370214



About Reportbuyer

Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers



For more information:

Sarah Smith

Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com

Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com

Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904

Website: www.reportbuyer.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-report-considers-all-tumblers-sold-with-lids-in-the-united-states-this-market-is-expected-to-reach-an-estimated-1-billion-by-2023-with-a-cagr-of-8-7-from-2018-to-2023--300629128.html