The RepTrak Company is Acquired by Periscope Equity

BOSTON, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The RepTrak Company™, the global leader in reputation intelligence, announced a majority recapitalization by Periscope Equity, a Chicago-based private equity firm specializing in founder-led, technology-enabled services firms.

With over 20 years in the reputation intelligence space, RepTrak is unparalleled in its capabilities to measure and manage corporate reputation. This acquisition by Periscope Equity is a significant milestone, poised to strengthen RepTrak's competitive market position and accelerate its growth trajectory. The acquisition will allow for an elevated focus on realizing key innovation initiatives including:

Expanding data visualization to enrich user experience in-platform.

to enrich user experience in-platform. Strengthening strategic partnerships and deepening client relationships.

and deepening Broadening core offerings to resonate with a wider executive audience.

to resonate with a wider executive audience. Amplifying multi-stakeholder and industry-focused solutions.

and solutions. Scaling tech-enabled, multi-country programs for greater impact.

for greater impact. Leveraging AI to amplify platform functionality and advisory services.

"This partnership with Periscope represents an exciting milestone for us. With their support, we're well-positioned to accelerate innovation and enhance our offerings to meet the evolving needs of our clients," said Mark Sonders, CEO of RepTrak. "This investment strengthens our leadership position in the industry, empowering us to drive greater impact and deliver unmatched value within the marketplace."

BrightTower, a New York City headquartered investment banking and M&A advisory services firm, served as exclusive financial advisor to RepTrak in this transaction.

About Periscope Equity

Periscope Equity is a Chicago-based private equity firm that partners with founder-owned, technology-enabled business services companies. Since its founding in 2012, Periscope has a track record of investing in businesses with mission-critical service offerings, a history of sustainable profitability, and known avenues to accelerate growth. In alignment with management teams, Periscope seeks to provide operational and commercial support to drive investment returns.

About The RepTrak Company

The RepTrak Company is the world's premier provider of reputation data and insights, helping businesses harness reputation intelligence to secure competitive advantage. RepTrak's predictive insights enable subscribers to safeguard business value, optimize ROI, and amplify their positive societal impact. Combining advanced metrics with dedicated reputation advisors, RepTrak delivers actionable analyses that align business goals with stakeholder sentiment across global markets and diverse industries.

Established in 2004, The RepTrak Company owns the world's largest reputation benchmarking database, gathering over 1 million company ratings per year used by CEOs, boards, and executives in more than 60 countries worldwide.

Learn more at https://www.reptrak.com/

