The Republic of Ecuador Announces Amounts Tendered as of Expiration of Cash Tender Offer for Certain Series of its Notes

QUITO, Ecuador, Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Republic of Ecuador (the "Republic") announces today that the aggregate principal amount of each series of the notes listed in the table below (collectively, the "Notes") has been validly tendered for purchase as of the Expiration Time pursuant to its previously announced offer to purchase for cash (the "Offer") the Notes from each registered holder or beneficial owner (each, a "Holder" and, collectively, the "Holders"), subject to the terms and conditions set forth in the offer to purchase, dated January 16, 2026 (the "Offer to Purchase"). The Offer expired as scheduled at 11:00 a.m. (New York City time) on January 23, 2026. Capitalized terms used herein but not otherwise defined shall have the meanings ascribed to them in the Offer to Purchase.

The following table indicates the aggregate principal amount of each series of Notes that has been validly tendered (and not validly withdrawn) pursuant to the Offer as of the Expiration Time.

Title of Notes(1)

ISIN and Common Codes

Aggregate Principal

Amount Tendered

Percentage of

Outstanding Aggregate

Principal Amount

Tendered Step-Up Coupon Notes due 2030

XS2214237807 / 221423780 XS2214238102 / 221423810

U.S.$2,482,127,807

81.62 % Step-Up Coupon Notes due 2035

XS2214238441 / 221423844 XS2214238524 / 221423852

U.S.$2,122,917,673

32.65 % (1) The Step-Up Coupon Notes due 2030 and the Step-Up Coupon Notes due 2035 are admitted to trading on the Euro MTF Market of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange.

The Offer is conditioned, among other things, on the concurrent (or earlier) closing of one or more series of new global notes (the "New Notes"), in an aggregate principal amount sufficient to fund a portion of the Offer, with pricing and on terms and conditions acceptable to the Republic in its sole discretion (the "New Notes Offering"). The balance of the purchase price for the Notes purchased pursuant to the Offer will come from general revenues available to the Republic. The New Notes Offering is being made solely by means of the offering circular relating to the offering of the New Notes, and neither this announcement nor the Offer to Purchase constitutes an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the New Notes.

The settlement of the Offer is expected to occur on January 29, 2026, subject to change without notice (the "Settlement Date"). Holders of validly tendered and accepted Notes will be entitled to receive for such Notes the applicable Purchase Price and Accrued Interest, if any, if the conditions of the Offer are met.

At or around 9:00 a.m. (New York City time) on January 27, 2026, subject to change without notice, the Republic expects to announce: (i) its decision of whether to accept (subject to satisfaction or waiver of the conditions to the Offer, including the closing of the New Notes Offering, on or prior to the Settlement Date) valid Tenders pursuant to the Offer and, if so accepted, (ii) the Maximum Aggregate Purchase Price for each series, (iii) the Tendered Aggregate Purchase Price for each series, (iv) the aggregate principal amount of Tenders of each series of the Notes that have been accepted, and (v) any proration factor of Tenders of the Notes for each series. Such announcement may be conditioned on the consummation of the New Notes Offering, in an aggregate principal amount, with pricing and on terms and conditions acceptable to the Republic in its sole discretion.

Morrow Sodali International LLC, trading as Sodali & Co is the information and tender agent in connection with the Offer (the "Information and Tender Agent"), and BofA Securities, Inc. and Citigroup Global Markets Inc. are acting as Dealer Managers (the "Dealer Managers") for the Offer. Centerview Partners LLC is the Republic's financial advisor in connection with the Offer. The Offer to Purchase and other announcements may be downloaded from the Information and Tender Agent's Transaction Website, https://projects.sodali.com/ecuador, subject to eligibility confirmation and registration, or obtained from the Information and Tender Agent at the contact below:

Information and Tender Agent

Sodali & Co Ltd.

In London: In Stamford: The Leadenhall Building 122 Leadenhall Street

London, EC3V 4AB United Kingdom Telephone: +44 20 4513 6933 333 Ludlow Street

South Tower, 5th Floor

Stamford, CT 06902 United States Telephone: +1 203 658 9457

Email: [email protected]

Transaction Website: https://projects.sodali.com/ecuador

Holders may also contact the Dealer Managers at the telephone numbers provided below for information concerning the Offer.

Dealer Managers

BofA Securities, Inc. Citigroup Global

Markets Inc. One Bryant Park, 9th Floor

New York, New York 10036

United States Attn: Liability Management In the United States, call toll-free: +1 800-292-0070 Outside the United States, call collect: +1 646-855-8988 388 Greenwich Street, Trading 4th Floor

New York, New York 10013

United States Attn: Liability Management Group

Toll Free: 1-800-558-3745

Collect: 1-212-723-6106 Email: [email protected]

Financial Advisor to the Republic

Centerview Partners

51 avenue Hoche

75008 Paris

France

Telephone: +33 1 80 20 06 20

This announcement does not contain the full terms and conditions of the Offer. The terms and conditions of the Offer are contained in the Offer to Purchase, and are subject to certain legal restrictions set out below and more fully described therein.

The New Notes Offering will be made solely by means of the offering circular relating to that offering. Before you invest, you should read the offering circular for more complete information about the Republic and the New Notes Offering. You may not participate in the New Notes Offering unless you have received and reviewed the offering circular for the New Notes Offering. Under no circumstances may you participate in the New Notes Offering in reliance on, or on the basis of, this announcement. The New Notes will be offered only to qualified institutional buyers in accordance with Rule 144A under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and to non-U.S. persons outside the United States in reliance on Regulation S under the Securities Act, and will not be registered under the Securities Act or the securities laws of any other jurisdiction.

This announcement is not an offer to purchase or a solicitation of an offer to sell the Notes. The Offer will be made only by and pursuant to the terms of the Offer to Purchase, as may be amended or supplemented from time to time.

Neither this announcement nor the Offer to Purchase constitute an offer to participate in the Offer in any jurisdiction in which, or to any person to or from whom, it is unlawful to make such offer or for there to be such participation under applicable securities laws. The distribution of the Offer to Purchase in certain jurisdictions may be restricted by law. Persons into whose possession the Offer to Purchase comes are required by the Republic, the Dealer Managers and the Information and Tender Agent to inform themselves about, and to observe, any such restrictions. If a jurisdiction requires that the Offer be made by a licensed broker or dealer and a Dealer Manager or any affiliate of a Dealer Manager is a licensed broker or dealer in that jurisdiction, the Offer shall be deemed to be made by such Dealer Manager or such affiliate on behalf of the Republic in that jurisdiction.

In addition, each Holder participating in the Offer will also be deemed to give certain representations as set out in "Holders' Representations, Warranties and Undertakings" of the Offer to Purchase. Any Tender of Notes from a Holder that is unable to make these representations will not be accepted. Each of the Republic, the Dealer Managers and the Information and Tender Agent reserves the right, in its sole and absolute discretion, to investigate, in relation to any Tender of Notes pursuant to the Offer, whether any such representation given by a Holder is correct and, if such investigation is undertaken and as a result the Republic determines (for any reason) that such representation is not correct, such Tender shall not be accepted. The acceptance of any Tender shall not be deemed to be a representation or a warranty by the Republic, the Dealer Managers or the Information and Tender Agent or any of their respective directors, officers, employees, agents or affiliates that it has undertaken any such investigation and/or that any such representation to any person underwriting any such Notes is correct.

In relation to each Member State of the European Economic Area and the United Kingdom, this communication is only addressed to and directed at qualified investors in that Member State within the meaning of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129.

The communication of the Offer to Purchase and any other documents or materials relating to the Offer are not being made, and such documents and/or materials have not been approved, by an authorized person for the purposes of section 21 of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 of the United Kingdom (the "FSMA"). Accordingly, such documents and/or materials are not being distributed to, and must not be passed on to, the general public in the United Kingdom. The communication of such documents and/or materials is exempt from the restriction on financial promotions under section 21 of the FSMA on the basis that it is only directed at and may be communicated to (l) those persons who are existing creditors of the Republic within Article 43(2) of the FSMA (Financial Promotion) Order 2005, as amended, and (2) to any other persons to whom these documents and/or materials may lawfully be communicated.

This announcement may contain forward-looking statements which represent the Republic's expectations or beliefs concerning future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. These statements are based on the Republic's current plans, estimates, assumptions and projections. Therefore, you should not place undue reliance on them. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Republic undertakes no obligation to update them in light of new information or future events, including changes in the Republic's economic policy or budgeted expenditures, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results or performance of the Republic to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: (i) the Republic's financial condition, including its ability to increase revenues and reduce expenditures; (ii) volatility in international capital markets for emerging market issuers, including due to conditions in other emerging markets or policy changes by the Republic's trading partners, which could affect the Republic's ability to borrow; (iii) global geopolitical shocks affecting key trading partners that disrupt trade flows, supply chains or financial conditions; and (iv) other factors identified in the Offer to Purchase. No assurance can be given that the transactions described herein will be consummated or as to the ultimate terms of any such transactions.

