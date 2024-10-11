THE REPUBLIC OF EL SALVADOR ANNOUNCES ITS ACCEPTANCE OF OFFERS TO TENDER FOR CASH ITS NOTES

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador, Oct. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Republic of El Salvador (the "Republic" or "El Salvador"), announced today its acceptance of offers (the "Offers") submitted by holders to tender for cash the notes set forth in the table below (collectively, the "Notes"), upon the terms and subject to the conditions described in the invitation, dated October 4, 2024 (the "Invitation"). The Invitation and withdrawal rights expired as scheduled at 5:00 p.m., New York time on October 10, 2024.

The following table sets forth the results of the Invitation, as well as the principal amount of the Notes of each series which the Republic has accepted for purchase subject to the Financing Condition, the approximate proration factor to be used by the Republic and the principal amount of the Notes of each series that will remain outstanding after purchase of the Notes accepted by the Republic:

Securities CUSIPs, ISINs and

Common Codes Principal Amount

Outstanding as of

October 4, 2024 Principal

Amount

Tendered Percentage of

Principal

Amount

Tendered Principal Amount

Accepted for

Purchase Approximate

Proration

Factor(2) Principal Amount to

Remain Outstanding

After Purchase 6.375% Notes due 2027 (the " 2027 Notes ") Rule 144A CUSIP: 283875 AS1 ISIN: US283875AS10 Common Code: 111168059 Regulation S CUSIP: P01012 AT3 ISIN: USP01012AT38 Common Code: 111168075 U.S.$633,065,000 U.S.$245,657,000 38.80 % U.S.$245,657,000 100.0 % U.S.$387,408,000 8.625% Notes due 2029 (the " 2029 Notes ") Rule 144A CUSIP: 283875 BW1 ISIN: US283875BW13 Common Code: 157312162 Regulation S CUSIP: P01012 BX3 ISIN: USP01012BX31 Common Code: 157242083 U.S.$529,532,000 U.S.$172,941,000 32.66 % U.S.$29,532,000 17.1 % U.S.$500,000,000 9.250% Notes due 2030 (the " 2030 Notes ") Rule 144A CUSIP: 283875 CE0 ISIN: US283875CE06 Common Code: 280751413 Regulation S CUSIP: P01012 CF1 ISIN: USP01012CF16 Common Code: 280751405 U.S.$1,000,000,000 U.S.$354,666,000 35.47 % ⸺ 0.0 % U.S.$1,000,000,000 Macro Variable Interest

Only Step-Up Notes (the " Interest Only Notes ") Rule 144A CUSIP: 283875CD2 ISIN: US283875CD23 Common Code: 280750492 Regulation S CUSIP: P01012CE4 ISIN: USP01012CE41 Common Code: 280751219 U.S.$1,000,000,000(1) U.S.$182,609,000 18.26 % ⸺ 0.0 % U.S.$1,000,000,000(1) 7.625% Notes due 2034

(the " 2034 Notes ") Rule 144A CUSIP: 283875 AM 4 ISIN: US283875AM40 Common Code: 020163186 Regulation S CUSIP: P01012 AM 8 ISIN: USP01012AM84 Common Code: 020163232 U.S.$286,458,000 U.S.$38,275,000 13.36 % U.S.$38,275,000 100.0 % U.S.$248,183,000 7.650% Notes due 2035 (the " 2035 Notes ") Rule 144A CUSIP: 283875 AN 2 ISIN: US283875AN23 Common Code: 022168100 Regulation S CUSIP: P01012 AN 6 ISIN: USP01012AN67 Common Code: 022168134 U.S.$1,000,000,000 U.S.$166,575,000 16.66 % U.S.$125,499,000 75.3 % U.S.$874,501,000 7.625% Notes due 2041 (the " 2041 Notes ") Rule 144A CUSIP: 283875 AQ5 ISIN: US283875AQ53 Common Code: 058774065 Regulation S CUSIP: P01012 AR7 ISIN: USP01012AR71 Common Code: 058774081 U.S.$653,500,000 U.S.$137,636,000 21.06 % U.S.$137,636,000 100.0 % U.S.$515,864,000 7.1246% Notes due 2050 (the " 2050 Notes ") Rule 144A CUSIP: 283875BZ4 ISIN: US283875BZ44 Common Code: 203733224 Regulation S CUSIP: P01012CA2 ISIN: USP01012CA29 Common Code: 203717911 U.S.$1,097,000,000 U.S.$333,642,000 30.41 % U.S.$329,968,000 98.9 % U.S.$767,032,000 9.500% Notes due 2052 (the " 2052 Notes ") Rule 144A CUSIP: 283875CB6 ISIN: US283875CB66 Common Code: 220679225 Regulation S CUSIP: P01012CC8 ISIN: USP01012CC84 Common Code: 220679217 U.S.$1,000,000,000 U.S.$124,466,000 12.45 % U.S.$124,466,000 100.0 % U.S.$875,534,000

__________________ (1) The outstanding Reference Notional Amount of the Interest Only Notes. (2) The approximate proration factor is subject to rounding on a case-by-case basis in connection with minimum denomination adjustments as described below.

The principal amount of each holder's validly tendered Notes accepted for purchase is determined by multiplying each holder's tender of Notes by the approximate proration factor indicated in the table above, and rounding the product down to the nearest U.S.$1,000. The Republic accepted tenders of Notes subject to proration to the extent such proration does not result in (i) the relevant holder transferring Notes to the Republic in a principal amount of less than U.S.$5,000, being the minimum denomination of each of the 2027 Notes and the 2029 Notes, or less than U.S.$10,000, being the minimum denomination of each of the 2034 Notes and the 2035 Notes, or less than U.S.$150,000, being the minimum denomination of each of the 2030 Notes, the Interest Only Notes, the 2041 Notes, the 2050 Notes and the 2052 Notes, as applicable, and (ii) the Notes in a principal amount of less than the applicable minimum denomination being returned to the relevant holder. If, due to proration, less than the applicable minimum denomination would be returned to the holders, then the Republic will either accept all or reject all of the tendered amount.

The settlement of validly tendered and accepted Notes is scheduled to occur on or before October 16, 2024 (the "Settlement Date"), subject to the terms and conditions set forth in the Invitation. Holders whose Notes are accepted for purchase (after proration) by the Republic will be entitled to receive for such Notes the applicable purchase price plus applicable accrued and unpaid interest to (but excluding) the Settlement Date ("Accrued Interest"). The aggregate purchase price plus Accrued Interest to be paid by the Republic is expected to be U.S.$940,441,670.83. Any Notes tendered that are not accepted and purchased by the Republic as a result of the operation of the applicable proration provisions are expected to be returned to the relevant tendering holders on the Settlement Date.

The Republic reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to delay the Settlement Date. The Republic's acceptance of the Notes tendered and settlement of the Tender Offer on the Settlement Date are subject to the satisfaction by the Republic of the Financing Condition described in the Invitation which is expected to occur on October 16, 2024, subject to the conditions thereunder.

Any holder who fails to make delivery in accordance with the Invitation shall not be entitled to receive any payment therefore unless the Republic, in its sole discretion, determines to waive any such failure.

The Republic will cancel the Notes purchased pursuant to the Invitation following the Settlement Date.

The tender and information agent for the Invitation was D.F. King & Co., Inc., (the "Tender and Information Agent") and can be reached at www.dfking.com/salvador, [email protected], by telephone at 1 (800) 290-6427 (U.S. toll free) and (212) 269-5550 (collect) or +44 20 7920 9700 (UK), in writing at 48 Wall Street, 22nd Floor New York, New York 10005 or 51 Lime Street, London EC3M 7DQ, United Kingdom.

The Dealer Manager for the Invitation was J.P. Morgan Securities LLC (the "Dealer Manager") and can be reached regarding the terms of the Invitation by telephone at +1 (212) 834-7279 (collect) or +1 (866) 846-2874 (U.S. Toll-free).

