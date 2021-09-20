The Republic of Indonesia Announces Results of Its Invitation for Offers

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Republic of Indonesia (the " Republic ") is announcing the results of its invitation (the " Invitation ") to holders of certain series of its outstanding bonds (collectively, the " Old Bonds " and each, a " series " of Old Bonds) to submit offers (the " Offers ") to sell the Old Bonds to the Republic for cash in fixed prices. The Invitation was conducted pursuant to the terms and conditions described in the Invitation for Offers dated September 13, 2021 (the " Invitation for Offers "). The Invitation expired at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on Friday, September 17, 2021. The table below sets forth, for each series of Old Bonds accepted for purchase, the principal amount accepted for purchase, the purchase price, and where applicable, the proration factor:

Old Bonds Series ISIN CUSIP Fixed Price (per U.S. $1,000 Principal Amount) Principal Amount Accepted for Purchase Proration Factor 3.750% Global Bonds due 2022 Regulation S USY20721BC22 Y20721BC2 U.S.$1,022.00 U.S.$515,193,000 100% Rule 144A US455780BK15 455780BK1 2.950% Global Bonds due 2023 SEC-registered US455780CC89 455780CC8 U.S.$1,035.00 U.S.$0 NA 3.375% Global Bonds due 2023 Regulation S USY20721BD05 Y20721BD0 U.S.$1,048.00 U.S.$239,050,000 75.9% Rule 144A US455780BL97 455780BL9 5.375% Global Bonds due 2023 Regulation S USY20721BH19 Y20721BH1 U.S.$1,102.50 U.S.$180,781,000 100% Rule 144A US455780BP02 455780BP0 5.875% Global Bonds due 2024 Regulation S USY20721BJ74 Y20721BJ7 U.S.$1,124.00 U.S.$0 NA Rule 144A US455780BQ84 455780BQ8 4.450% Global Bonds due 2024 SEC-registered US455780CG93 455780CG9 U.S.$1,092.00 U.S.$223,885,000 100% 4.125% Global Bonds due 2025 Regulation S USY20721BG36 Y20721BG3 U.S.$1,105.50 U.S.$0 NA Rule 144A US455780BT24 455780BT2 4.750% Global Bonds due 2026 Regulation S USY20721BN86 Y20721BN8 U.S.$1,149.00 U.S.$0 NA Rule 144A US455780BV79 455780BV7

Note:

"NA" means not applicable.

After review of all Offers submitted pursuant to the Invitation, the Republic has determined that the maximum cash consideration of U.S.$1.25 billion is not adequate to purchase all of the Old Bonds offered. Accordingly, the Republic has determined that it will apply the proration factors indicated in the "Proration Factor" column in the table above. Where proration applies with respect to an Offer of Old Bonds of a particular series, the principal amount of such Offer accepted in the Invitation has been determined by multiplying the principal amount specified in such Offer by the applicable proration factor and rounding the resulting amount down to the nearest US$1,000. If, after such adjustment and rounding, any holder would be left with an aggregate principal amount of less than the specified denomination of US$200,000 either (a) validly offered for sale and accepted; or (b) returned to a holder as a result of pro ration, the Republic has, in its sole and absolute discretion, accepted all of the Old Bonds the subject of such holder's relevant Offer. Old Bonds not accepted for purchase by the Republic will be returned to the originating clearing system accounts as soon as practicable on the settlement date, in accordance with the normal procedures of the relevant clearing systems.

The date on which the Republic pays for the Old Bonds purchased pursuant to the Invitation is expected to be Thursday, September 23, 2021, New York City time, or as soon as practicable thereafter. The settlement of the purchase of Old Bonds in the Invitation is subject to certain conditions described in the Invitation for Offers. The Financing Condition defined in the Invitation for Offers has been satisfied.

This announcement is not an offer or a solicitation of offers. The Invitation is made solely by means of the Invitation for Offers. The Invitation does not constitute, and may not be used in connection with, an offer or solicitation by anyone in any jurisdiction where an offer or solicitation is not authorized or in which the person making such offer or solicitation is not qualified to do so or to any person to whom it is unlawful to make such offer or solicitation.

THE OFFEROR Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Indonesia Gedung Frans Seda, 2nd Floor Jl. Dr. Wahidin No.1 Jakarta 10710 Indonesia

DEALER MANAGERS

BofA Securities, Inc. Attention: Liability Management Group One Bryant Park New York, NY 10036 United States Telephone (U.S. Toll Free): +1 (888) 292 0070 Telephone (U.S.): +1 646 855 8988 Telephone (London): +44 20 7996 5420 Email: [email protected] Citigroup Global Markets Inc. Attention: Debt Syndicate Desk / Liability Management Group 388 Greenwich Street New York, NY 10013 United States Telephone: +852 2501 2692/ +1 212 723-0859/ +44 20 7986 8969 Email: [email protected] Crédit Agricole Corporate and

Investment Bank, Singapore Branch Attention: Debt Origination & Advisory 168 Robinson Road #23-00, Capital Tower Singapore 068912 Telephone: +65 6535 4988 Email: [email protected] The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited Attention: Liability Management Group Level 17, HSBC Main Building 1 Queen's Road Central Hong Kong Telephone: +852 3941 0223 / +44 20 7992 6237 / +1 212 525 5552 Email: [email protected] UEmail: [email protected] BS AG Singapore Branch Attention: Liability Management, SEA 9 Penang Road Singapore 238459 Telephone: +65 6495 8623 Email: [email protected]

TENDER AND INFORMATION AGENT



Morrow Sodali Ltd

In Hong Kong: Unit 23-106, LKF Tower 33 Wyndham Street, Central Phone: +852 2319 4130 In Stamford: 470 West Ave., Suite 3000 Stamford, CT 06902 Telephone: +1 203 609 4910 In London: 103, Wigmore Street W1U 1QS Telephone: +44 20 4513 6933 Email: [email protected] Invitation Website: https://bonds.morrowsodali.com/roi

SOURCE The Republic of Indonesia