The Republic Of Indonesia Announces Settlement Of Its Invitation For Offers

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Reference is made to the announcements of the Republic of Indonesia (the " Republic ") dated (i) September 13, 2021, regarding the commencement of the Republic's invitation (the " Invitation ") to holders of certain series of its outstanding bonds (collectively, the " Old Bonds " and each, a " series " of Old Bonds) to submit offers (the " Offers ") to sell the Old Bonds to the Republic for cash, and (ii) September 20, 2021, regarding the results of the Invitation, principal amounts accepted for purchase and relevant proration factors.

The Republic is pleased to announce that, on Thursday, September 23, 2021, New York City time, a final settlement of the Invitation has occurred. The Republic will cancel all Old Bonds purchased pursuant to the Invitation. The table below sets forth, for each series of Old Bonds accepted for purchase, the principal amount accepted for purchase and the principal amount which remains outstanding:

Old Bonds Series ISIN CUSIP Principal Amount Accepted for Purchase Principal Amount which Remains Outstanding 3.750% Global Bonds due 2022 Regulation S USY20721BC22 Y20721BC2 U.S.$515,193,000 U.S.$1,484,807,000 Rule 144A US455780BK15 455780BK1 2.950% Global Bonds due 2023 SEC-registered US455780CC89 455780CC8 U.S.$0 U.S.$1,000,000,000 3.375% Global Bonds due 2023 Regulation S USY20721BD05 Y20721BD0 U.S.$239,050,000 U.S.$1,260,950,000 Rule 144A US455780BL97 455780BL9 5.375% Global Bonds due 2023 Regulation S USY20721BH19 Y20721BH1 U.S.$180,781,000 U.S.$819,219,000 Rule 144A US455780BP02 455780BP0 5.875% Global Bonds due 2024 Regulation S USY20721BJ74 Y20721BJ7 U.S.$0 U.S.$2,000,000,000 Rule 144A US455780BQ84 455780BQ8 4.450% Global Bonds due 2024 SEC-registered US455780CG93 455780CG9 U.S.$223,885,000 U.S.$526,115,000 4.125% Global Bonds due 2025 Regulation S USY20721BG36 Y20721BG3 U.S.$0 U.S.$2,000,000,000 Rule 144A US455780BT24 455780BT2 4.750% Global Bonds due 2026 Regulation S USY20721BN86 Y20721BN8 U.S.$0 U.S.$2,250,000,000 Rule 144A US455780BV79 455780BV7

This announcement is not an offer or a solicitation of offers. The Invitation is made solely by means of the Invitation for Offers. The Invitation does not constitute, and may not be used in connection with, an offer or solicitation by anyone in any jurisdiction where an offer or solicitation is not authorized or in which the person making such offer or solicitation is not qualified to do so or to any person to whom it is unlawful to make such offer or solicitation.

THE OFFEROR Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Indonesia Gedung Frans Seda, 2nd Floor Jl. Dr. Wahidin No.1 Jakarta 10710 Indonesia

DEALER MANAGERS

BofA Securities, Inc. Attention: Liability Management Group One Bryant Park New York, NY 10036 United States Telephone (U.S. Toll Free): +1 (888) 292 0070 Telephone (U.S.): +1 646 855 8988 Telephone (London): +44 20 7996 5420 Email: [email protected] Citigroup Global Markets Inc. Attention: Debt Syndicate Desk / Liability Management Group 388 Greenwich Street New York, NY 10013 United States Telephone: +852 2501 2692/ +1 212 723-0859/ +44 20 7986 8969 Email: [email protected] Crédit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank, Singapore Branch Attention: Debt Origination & Advisory 168 Robinson Road #23-00, Capital Tower Singapore 068912 Telephone: +65 6535 4988 Email: [email protected] The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited Attention: Liability Management Group Level 17, HSBC Main Building 1 Queen's Road Central Hong Kong Telephone: +852 3941 0223 / +44 20 7992 6237 / +1 212 525 5552 Email: [email protected] UBS AG Singapore Branch Attention: Liability Management, SEA 9 Penang Road Singapore 238459 Telephone: +65 6495 8623 Email: [email protected]

TENDER AND INFORMATION AGENT



Morrow Sodali Ltd

In Hong Kong: Unit 23-106, LKF Tower 33 Wyndham Street, Central Phone: +852 2319 4130 In Stamford: 470 West Ave., Suite 3000 Stamford, CT 06902 Telephone: +1 203 609 4910 In London: 103, Wigmore Street W1U 1QS Telephone: +44 20 4513 6933 Email: [email protected] Invitation Website: https://bonds.morrowsodali.com/roi

