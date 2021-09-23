The Republic Of Indonesia Announces Settlement Of Its Invitation For Offers
Sep 23, 2021, 11:49 ET
JAKARTA, Indonesia, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Reference is made to the announcements of the Republic of Indonesia (the "Republic") dated (i) September 13, 2021, regarding the commencement of the Republic's invitation (the "Invitation") to holders of certain series of its outstanding bonds (collectively, the "Old Bonds" and each, a "series" of Old Bonds) to submit offers (the "Offers") to sell the Old Bonds to the Republic for cash, and (ii) September 20, 2021, regarding the results of the Invitation, principal amounts accepted for purchase and relevant proration factors.
The Republic is pleased to announce that, on Thursday, September 23, 2021, New York City time, a final settlement of the Invitation has occurred. The Republic will cancel all Old Bonds purchased pursuant to the Invitation. The table below sets forth, for each series of Old Bonds accepted for purchase, the principal amount accepted for purchase and the principal amount which remains outstanding:
|
Old Bonds
|
Series
|
ISIN
|
CUSIP
|
Principal Amount Accepted for Purchase
|
Principal Amount which Remains Outstanding
|
3.750% Global Bonds due 2022
|
Regulation S
|
USY20721BC22
|
Y20721BC2
|
U.S.$515,193,000
|
U.S.$1,484,807,000
|
Rule 144A
|
US455780BK15
|
455780BK1
|
2.950% Global Bonds due 2023
|
SEC-registered
|
US455780CC89
|
455780CC8
|
U.S.$0
|
U.S.$1,000,000,000
|
3.375% Global Bonds due 2023
|
Regulation S
|
USY20721BD05
|
Y20721BD0
|
U.S.$239,050,000
|
U.S.$1,260,950,000
|
Rule 144A
|
US455780BL97
|
455780BL9
|
5.375% Global Bonds due 2023
|
Regulation S
|
USY20721BH19
|
Y20721BH1
|
U.S.$180,781,000
|
U.S.$819,219,000
|
Rule 144A
|
US455780BP02
|
455780BP0
|
5.875% Global Bonds due 2024
|
Regulation S
|
USY20721BJ74
|
Y20721BJ7
|
U.S.$0
|
U.S.$2,000,000,000
|
Rule 144A
|
US455780BQ84
|
455780BQ8
|
4.450% Global Bonds due 2024
|
SEC-registered
|
US455780CG93
|
455780CG9
|
U.S.$223,885,000
|
U.S.$526,115,000
|
4.125% Global Bonds due 2025
|
Regulation S
|
USY20721BG36
|
Y20721BG3
|
U.S.$0
|
U.S.$2,000,000,000
|
Rule 144A
|
US455780BT24
|
455780BT2
|
4.750% Global Bonds due 2026
|
Regulation S
|
USY20721BN86
|
Y20721BN8
|
U.S.$0
|
U.S.$2,250,000,000
|
Rule 144A
|
US455780BV79
|
455780BV7
This announcement is not an offer or a solicitation of offers. The Invitation is made solely by means of the Invitation for Offers. The Invitation does not constitute, and may not be used in connection with, an offer or solicitation by anyone in any jurisdiction where an offer or solicitation is not authorized or in which the person making such offer or solicitation is not qualified to do so or to any person to whom it is unlawful to make such offer or solicitation.
|
THE OFFEROR
Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Indonesia
Gedung Frans Seda, 2nd Floor
Jl. Dr. Wahidin No.1
Jakarta 10710
Indonesia
|
DEALER MANAGERS
|
BofA Securities, Inc.
Attention: Liability Management Group
One Bryant Park
New York, NY 10036
United States
Telephone (U.S. Toll Free): +1 (888) 292 0070
Telephone (U.S.): +1 646 855 8988
Telephone (London): +44 20 7996 5420
Email: [email protected]
|
Citigroup Global Markets Inc.
Attention: Debt Syndicate Desk / Liability Management Group
388 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10013
United States
Telephone: +852 2501 2692/
+1 212 723-0859/
+44 20 7986 8969
Email: [email protected]
|
Crédit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank, Singapore Branch
Attention: Debt Origination & Advisory
168 Robinson Road
#23-00, Capital Tower
Singapore 068912
Telephone: +65 6535 4988
Email: [email protected]
|
The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited
Attention: Liability Management Group
Level 17, HSBC Main Building
1 Queen's Road Central
Hong Kong
Telephone: +852 3941 0223 / +44 20 7992 6237 /
+1 212 525 5552
Email: [email protected]
|
UBS AG Singapore Branch
Attention: Liability Management, SEA
9 Penang Road
Singapore 238459
Telephone: +65 6495 8623
Email: [email protected]
|
TENDER AND INFORMATION AGENT
|
Morrow Sodali Ltd
|
In Hong Kong:
Unit 23-106, LKF Tower
33 Wyndham Street, Central
Phone: +852 2319 4130
|
In Stamford:
470 West Ave., Suite 3000
Stamford, CT 06902
Telephone: +1 203 609 4910
|
In London:
103, Wigmore Street
W1U 1QS
Telephone: +44 20 4513 6933
|
Email: [email protected]
Invitation Website: https://bonds.morrowsodali.com/roi
