The Republic Of Indonesia Announces Settlement Of Its Invitation For Offers

News provided by

Republic of Indonesia

Sep 23, 2021, 11:49 ET

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Reference is made to the announcements of the Republic of Indonesia (the "Republic") dated (i) September 13, 2021, regarding the commencement of the Republic's invitation (the "Invitation") to holders of certain series of its outstanding bonds (collectively, the "Old Bonds" and each, a "series" of Old Bonds) to submit offers (the "Offers") to sell the Old Bonds to the Republic for cash, and (ii) September 20, 2021, regarding the results of the Invitation, principal amounts accepted for purchase and relevant proration factors.  

The Republic is pleased to announce that, on Thursday, September 23, 2021, New York City time, a final settlement of the Invitation has occurred. The Republic will cancel all Old Bonds purchased pursuant to the Invitation. The table below sets forth, for each series of Old Bonds accepted for purchase, the principal amount accepted for purchase and the principal amount which remains outstanding:

Old Bonds

Series

ISIN

CUSIP

Principal Amount Accepted for Purchase

Principal Amount which Remains Outstanding

3.750% Global Bonds due 2022

Regulation S

USY20721BC22

Y20721BC2

U.S.$515,193,000

U.S.$1,484,807,000

Rule 144A

US455780BK15

455780BK1

2.950% Global Bonds due 2023

SEC-registered

US455780CC89

455780CC8

U.S.$0

U.S.$1,000,000,000

3.375% Global Bonds due 2023

Regulation S

USY20721BD05

Y20721BD0

U.S.$239,050,000

U.S.$1,260,950,000

Rule 144A

US455780BL97

455780BL9

5.375% Global Bonds due 2023

Regulation S

USY20721BH19

Y20721BH1

U.S.$180,781,000

U.S.$819,219,000

Rule 144A

US455780BP02

455780BP0

5.875% Global Bonds due 2024

Regulation S

USY20721BJ74

Y20721BJ7

U.S.$0

U.S.$2,000,000,000

Rule 144A

US455780BQ84

455780BQ8

4.450% Global Bonds due 2024

SEC-registered

US455780CG93

455780CG9

U.S.$223,885,000

U.S.$526,115,000

4.125% Global Bonds due 2025

Regulation S

USY20721BG36

Y20721BG3

U.S.$0

U.S.$2,000,000,000

Rule 144A

US455780BT24

455780BT2

4.750% Global Bonds due 2026

Regulation S

USY20721BN86

Y20721BN8

U.S.$0

U.S.$2,250,000,000

Rule 144A

US455780BV79

455780BV7

This announcement is not an offer or a solicitation of offers. The Invitation is made solely by means of the Invitation for Offers. The Invitation does not constitute, and may not be used in connection with, an offer or solicitation by anyone in any jurisdiction where an offer or solicitation is not authorized or in which the person making such offer or solicitation is not qualified to do so or to any person to whom it is unlawful to make such offer or solicitation.

THE OFFEROR

Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Indonesia

Gedung Frans Seda, 2nd Floor

Jl. Dr. Wahidin No.1

Jakarta 10710

Indonesia

 

DEALER MANAGERS

BofA Securities, Inc.

Attention: Liability Management Group

One Bryant Park

New York, NY 10036

United States

Telephone (U.S. Toll Free): +1 (888) 292 0070

Telephone (U.S.): +1 646 855 8988

Telephone (London): +44 20 7996 5420

Email: [email protected]

Citigroup Global Markets Inc.

Attention: Debt Syndicate Desk / Liability Management Group

388 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10013

United States

Telephone: +852 2501 2692/

+1 212 723-0859/

+44 20 7986 8969

Email: [email protected]

Crédit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank, Singapore Branch

Attention: Debt Origination & Advisory

168 Robinson Road

#23-00, Capital Tower

Singapore 068912

Telephone: +65 6535 4988

Email: [email protected]  

The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited

Attention: Liability Management Group

Level 17, HSBC Main Building

1 Queen's Road Central

Hong Kong

Telephone: +852 3941 0223 / +44 20 7992 6237 /

+1 212 525 5552

Email: [email protected]

 

UBS AG Singapore Branch

Attention: Liability Management, SEA

9 Penang Road

Singapore 238459

Telephone: +65 6495 8623

Email: [email protected]

 

TENDER AND INFORMATION AGENT

Morrow Sodali Ltd

In Hong Kong:

Unit 23-106, LKF Tower

33 Wyndham Street, Central

Phone: +852 2319 4130

In Stamford:

470 West Ave., Suite 3000

Stamford, CT 06902

Telephone: +1 203 609 4910

In London:

103, Wigmore Street

W1U 1QS

Telephone: +44 20 4513 6933

Email: [email protected]

Invitation Website: https://bonds.morrowsodali.com/roi

SOURCE Republic of Indonesia