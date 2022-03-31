THE REPUBLIC OF INDONESIA ANNOUNCES SETTLEMENT OF ITS INVITATION FOR OFFERS
Mar 31, 2022, 14:19 ET
JAKARTA, Indonesia, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Reference is made to the announcements of the Republic of Indonesia (the "Republic") dated (i) March 22, 2022, regarding the commencement of the Republic's invitation (the "Invitation") to holders of certain series of its outstanding bonds (collectively, the "Old Bonds" and each, a "series" of Old Bonds) to submit offers (the "Offers") to sell the Old Bonds to the Republic for cash, (ii) March 23, 2022, regarding the maximum cash consideration, and (iii) March 29, 2022, regarding the results of the Invitation, purchase price, principal amounts accepted for purchase and relevant proration factors.
The Republic is pleased to announce that, on Thursday, March 31, 2022, New York City time, a final settlement of the Invitation has occurred. The Republic will cancel all Old Bonds purchased pursuant to the Invitation. The table below sets forth, for each series of Old Bonds accepted for purchase, the principal amount accepted for purchase and the principal amount which remains outstanding:
|
Old Bonds
|
Series
|
ISIN
|
CUSIP
|
Principal Amount Accepted for Purchase
|
Principal Amount which Remains Outstanding
|
2.950% Global Bonds due 2023
|
SEC-registered
|
US455780CC89
|
455780CC8
|
U.S.$0.00
|
U.S.$1,000,000,000.00
|
3.375% Global Bonds due 2023
|
Regulation S
|
USY20721BD05
|
Y20721BD0
|
U.S.$0.00
|
U.S.$1,260,950,000.00
|
Rule 144A
|
US455780BL97
|
455780BL9
|
5.375% Global Bonds due 2023
|
Regulation S
|
USY20721BH19
|
Y20721BH1
|
U.S.$61,449,000.00
|
U.S.$757,770,000.00
|
Rule 144A
|
US455780BP02
|
455780BP0
|
5.875% Global Bonds due 2024
|
Regulation S
|
USY20721BJ74
|
Y20721BJ7
|
U.S.$273,615,000.00
|
U.S.$1,726,385,000.00
|
Rule 144A
|
US455780BQ84
|
455780BQ8
|
4.450% Global Bonds due 2024
|
SEC-registered
|
US455780CG93
|
455780CG9
|
U.S.$52,152,000.00
|
U.S.$473,963,000.00
|
4.125% Global Bonds due 2025
|
Regulation S
|
USY20721BG36
|
Y20721BG3
|
U.S.$0.00
|
U.S.$2,000,000,000.00
|
Rule 144A
|
US455780BT24
|
455780BT2
|
4.750% Global Bonds due 2026
|
Regulation S
|
USY20721BN86
|
Y20721BN8
|
U.S.$80,269,000.00
|
U.S.$2,169,731,000.00
|
Rule 144A
|
US455780BV79
|
455780BV7
|
4.350% Global Bonds due 2027
|
Regulation S
|
USY20721BQ18
|
Y20721BQ1
|
U.S.$0.00
|
U.S.$1,250,000,000.00
|
Rule 144A
|
US455780BX36
|
455780BX3
|
3.850% Global Bonds due 2027
|
Regulation S
|
USY20721BT56
|
Y20721BT5
|
U.S.$0.00
|
U.S.$1,000,000,000.00
|
Rule 144A
|
US455780CA24
|
455780CA2
This announcement is not an offer or a solicitation of offers. The Invitation is made solely by means of the Invitation for Offers. The Invitation does not constitute, and may not be used in connection with, an offer or solicitation by anyone in any jurisdiction where an offer or solicitation is not authorized or in which the person making such offer or solicitation is not qualified to do so or to any person to whom it is unlawful to make such offer or solicitation.
|
THE OFFEROR
Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Indonesia
Gedung Frans Seda, 2nd Floor
Jl. Dr. Wahidin No.1
Jakarta 10710
Indonesia
|
DEALER MANAGERS
|
Citigroup Global Markets Inc.
Attention: Debt Syndicate Desk /
388 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10013
United States
Telephone: +852 2501 2692/
+1 212 723-0859/
+44 20 7986 8969
Email: [email protected]
|
Deutsche Bank AG, Singapore
Attention: Global Risk Syndicate
One Raffles Quay
17-00 South Tower
Singapore 048583
Telephone: +65 6423 4229
Email: [email protected]
|
Mandiri Securities Pte. Ltd.
12 Marina View #19-06
Asia Square Tower 2
Singapore 018961
Telephone: +65 6589 3880
Email: [email protected]
|
Société Générale
Attention: Liability Management
Immeuble Basalte
17 Cours Valmy
92987 Paris La Defense Cedex
France
Telephone: +33 1 42 13 32 40 (Paris)
+65 63 26 70 34 (Singapore)
Email: [email protected]
|
Standard Chartered Bank
Attention: Capital Markets
One Basinghall Avenue, London EC2V 5DD, United Kingdom
Telephone: +65 65578289 (Singapore)
+852 3983 8658 (Hong Kong)
+44 20 7885 5739 (London)
+1 212 667 0351 (United States)
Email: [email protected]
|
TENDER AND INFORMATION AGENT
|
Morrow Sodali Ltd
|
In Hong Kong:
The Hive,
33-35 Hillier St, Sheung Wan
Telephone: +852 2319 4130
|
In Stamford:
333 Ludlow Street, 5th Floor, South Tower, CT 06902
|
In London:
103 Wigmore Street
W1U 1QS
Telephone: +44 20 4513 6933
SOURCE The Republic of Indonesia
