The Research Institute for Fragrance Materials (RIFM) announces 2nd Annual Science Symposium

News provided by

Research Institute for Fragrance Materials (RIFM)

01 Nov, 2023, 08:04 ET

The free interactive online event provides an in-depth look into the science supporting fragrance safety

MAHWAH, N.J., Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Building upon the success of last year's event, The Research Institute for Fragrance Materials (RIFM) will hold its second virtual Annual Science Symposium on November 29, 2023, sharing the latest advancements in the field:

The clustering of fragrance ingredients into similar safety profiles

Continue Reading
We've Got It Covered. RIFM's 2nd Annual Science Symposium logo (PRNewsfoto/Research Institute for Fragrance Materials (RIFM))
We've Got It Covered. RIFM's 2nd Annual Science Symposium logo (PRNewsfoto/Research Institute for Fragrance Materials (RIFM))

Ensuring the safe use of Natural Complex Substances (NCS, or "Naturals")

RIFM's Environmental Framework 2.0

New Approach Methodologies (NAMs) focusing on alternatives to animal testing

Registration for the free event is now open at https://events.hubilo.com/weve-got-it-covered/register.

During the four-hour, multi-track symposium, RIFM's scientists will highlight recently published and ongoing research that will significantly impact the future of the science supporting fragrance safety. In addition, RIFM's staff will provide details and answer audience questions about its internationally recognized safety assessment program.

"This year's symposium will provide fragrance safety stakeholders worldwide the opportunity to meet and interact with RIFM scientists and staff as well as several of RIFM's collaborators working to ensure that the world can safely enjoy their favorite fragranced products," explained RIFM's Safety Assessment Manager, Danielle Botelho, Ph.D.

"Collaboration, strategy, and global solutions are the three keywords that drive this year's event, setting the tone for a powerful discussion to shape the future of fragrance safety," said RIFM President Anne Marie Api, Ph.D. "Everyone from those creating fragrances to regulators and consumers can ask questions and gain insights into the science supporting the safe use of fragranced products."

WHEN: November 29, 2023, 8:00 AM12:00 PM (noon) EST

WHERE: https://events.hubilo.com/weve-got-it-covered/register.

The Research Institute for Fragrance Materials (RIFM) assesses the safety of fragrance ingredients by the most current, internationally accepted guidelines—and has done so since its founding in 1966. RIFM's fragrance ingredient Safety Assessment program draws from its comprehensive database of over 75,000 references, more than 135,000 human health and environmental studies, and the existing scientific literature. All of RIFM's findings are reviewed and approved by an independent panel of academic experts, The Expert Panel for Fragrance Safety (fragrancesafetypanel.org), with no ties to the fragrance industry, and submitted for peer-reviewed publication in the scientific literature. In addition, all of RIFM's published Safety Assessments and Research are free to the public via fragrancematerialsafetyresource.elsevier.com.

Contact:

Gary Sullivan
[email protected] 

SOURCE Research Institute for Fragrance Materials (RIFM)

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.