The Research Institute for Fragrance Materials (RIFM) announces public introduction to the world's largest fragrance ingredient database

Free online overview of the most comprehensive, worldwide source of toxicology data, literature, and general information on fragrance and flavor raw materials

MAHWAH, N.J., May 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The RIFM Database Team, led by Christen Sachse-Vasquez, Director, Technical Information & Services, will provide an in-depth overview on May 22, from 8:30 AM to 10:00 AM EDT, with spotlights on:

Discrete Chemicals



Natural Complex Substances (NCS)



Chemical Clustering



Exclusive Data Summaries and Tools

The event is open to the public, who can register at https://events.hubilo.com/RIFM-Database/register.

With more than 80,000 references that include approximately 200,000 human health and environmental studies, the RIFM Database also houses several tools critical to RIFM's world-renowned Fragrance Ingredient Safety Assessment and Research programs.

"The science supporting the ongoing safe use of fragrance ingredients begins with the RIFM Database," Sachse-Vasquez said. "This event will provide fragrance safety stakeholders curious about access and/or membership as well as longtime RIFM Members an opportunity to discover the full power of the Database and meet and interact with the dedicated, knowledgeable staff who ensure it reflects the most current information that ultimately informs RIFM's safety evaluations."

RIFM launched its Database in 1983 to organize a growing body of safe use science.

"Data is just one facet of the platform," explained RIFM President Anne Marie Api, Ph.D., Fellow ATS. "RIFM houses many additional resources in the Database, including tools used by RIFM science staff and member companies, including the Toxicity Data Search Engine tool."

Sachse-Vasquez and her team will provide demonstrations and introductions to these and other tools during the hour-and-a-half event.

WHEN: May 22, 8:30 AM to 10:00 AM EDT

WHERE: https://events.hubilo.com/RIFM-Database/register

The Research Institute for Fragrance Materials assesses the safety of fragrance ingredients by the most current, internationally accepted guidelines—and has done so since its founding in 1966. RIFM's fragrance ingredient Safety Assessment program draws from its comprehensive database of over 80,000 references, that include approximately 200,000 human health and environmental endpoints, and scientific literature. All RIFM's findings are reviewed and approved by an independent panel of academic experts, The Expert Panel for Fragrance Safety (fragrancesafetypanel.org), with no ties to the fragrance industry, and submitted for peer-reviewed publication in the scientific literature. In addition, all of RIFM's published Safety Assessments and Research are free to the public via https://fragrancematerialsafetyresource.elsevier.com.

