The Research Triangle Park Selects Clean As Marketing Agency Of Record

In 2014, RTP purchased the 100-acre Park Center along N.C. 54 with the aim of developing a mixed-use central footprint where people also live and socialize outside of working at the corporate campuses. The multiphase project will deliver in-demand amenities such as new retail and restaurants, multifamily residential and hotels, a central marketplace, and public parks. Specifically, this year, RTP will focus on the expansion of 142,000-square-foot startup hub The Frontier into a multi-building campus. The Frontier is home to 85 businesses and has seen more than 300,000 visitors since launching in January 2015. The campus will grow to include additional office towers, open communal spaces, restaurants, and retail.

"In the 1950s, RTP transformed North Carolina's economy. Today, we're transforming RTP, adding exciting amenities and opening new buildings at The Frontier," said Research Triangle Park Vice President of Marketing and Communications Michael Pittman. "As we reimagine the heart of our community, we will benefit greatly from Clean's strategic vision and expert execution."

"People move to our region every day because of the Research Triangle Park's innovation and success," said Clean CEO Natalie Perkins. "RTP gave rise to our region's moniker ('the Triangle'), and we are thrilled to partner on its next-gen identity project to ensure RTP is best positioned to attract and retain employers and talent."

Clean is an integrated branding agency with a diverse client portfolio featuring Lenovo, UNC Kenan-Flagler, Credit Suisse, Raleigh-Durham International Airport, Wilmington Tourism, and Durham Distillery. The agency provides a complete array of services under one roof, including strategy, creative, digital, media, public relations, and social. Launched in 1996, Clean uses a strategy-first approach to develop and execute multichannel marketing programs tailored to each client. A woman-owned business, Clean has been awarded HUB certification by the State of North Carolina. Clean is a member of Worldwide Partners, one of the largest networks of independent advertising and marketing communications agencies in the world.

About Research Triangle Park

The Research Triangle Foundation of North Carolina serves the Research Triangle Park, a bellwether institution that was once referred to by Governor Luther Hodges as the "heart and hope of North Carolina." Situated centrally among Duke University, North Carolina State University and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, RTP contains 7,000 acres, 48,000+ employees, and over 250 companies, including Biogen, Cisco Systems, Credit Suisse, Fidelity Investments, IBM, and RTI International. RTP is also home to The Frontier, a community convening destination at Park Center; and The Lab, an affordable option for wet lab and office space.

