The Reserve at Thousand Oaks Named One of North America's Top 25 "Best in Wellness" Senior Living Communities

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MBK Senior Living proudly announces that The Reserve at Thousand Oaks has been recognized with the 2025 ICAA NuStep Beacon Award, ranking #14 among North America's Top 25 "Best in Wellness" senior living communities. This prestigious honor celebrates the community's holistic approach to wellness—where older adults are supported to thrive physically, mentally, and spiritually.

"Every day at The Reserve, we cultivate an environment where movement is the key to longevity—driven by our two full-time fitness instructors and a Director of Wellness Programs who inspires, and is inspired by, our residents through engaging clubs and educational programs," said Donal McGraw, Regional Director of Wellness Programming at MBK Senior Living. "Together with our dedicated staff, we foster community involvement throughout Thousand Oaks, lifting each other up to live with joy and embrace wellness in every sense of the word."

Presented by the International Council on Active Aging® (ICAA) in partnership with NuStep, LLC, the Beacon Award highlights senior living communities that go beyond traditional care models to place wellness at the heart of their mission. Together, ICAA and NuStep recognize organizations that are redefining the experience of aging through engagement, growth, and innovation.

"The ICAA NuStep Best in Wellness Awards are more than a recognition program—they represent a benchmark for excellence in our field," said Colin Milner, CEO, International Council on Active Aging. "By spotlighting organizations and leaders who embed wellness into every level of their culture, these awards demonstrate how wellness elevates the entire industry, setting standards that others can aspire to and build upon."

"We are proud to recognize this year's winners for their outstanding leadership and commitment to building communities where wellness is a way of life," said Eric Sklar, CEO, NuStep. "Through their efforts, they are empowering residents to live with vitality and purpose—while inspiring meaningful change across the industry."

Earning the Beacon Award represents both a milestone and a motivator for The Reserve at Thousand Oaks—reinforcing MBK Senior Living's mission to empower older adults to live fully and age actively.

About MBK Senior Living

MBK Senior Living is a leading provider of Independent Living, Assisted Living, and Memory Care communities across the Western United States. For more than 30 years, MBK has set the standard for quality care and innovative programming, creating vibrant environments where seniors thrive. Guided by its core values—Ageless Exploration, Better Together, and Reason for Being—MBK empowers residents to live with meaning, fulfillment, and joy. To learn more about MBK Senior Living and its communities, visit www.mbkseniorliving.com.

About the ICAA NuStep Best in Wellness Awards

The ICAA NuStep Best in Wellness Awards recognize senior living communities and leaders who exemplify wellness as a core value and operational priority. The Beacon Award honors the Top 25 communities that excel in creating wellness-based cultures, while the Pinnacle Award recognizes the Top 5 communities that serve as models of excellence across North America.

