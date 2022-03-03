The Reshoring Institute's Reaction to President Biden's State of the Union Address

SILICON VALLEY, Calif., March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Reshoring Institute is a non-profit and non-partisan organization helping companies bring back manufacturing to America. We were pleased to hear President Biden support American manufacturing in Tuesday's State of the Union address.

"We were delighted to hear President Biden address global supply chain issues as well as the urgent need to re-establish manufacturing in America in his State of the Union address. The pandemic exposed the major risks in supply chains and the urgent need for domestic manufacturing of semiconductors, pharmaceuticals, and other products that are critical to the health and well-being of all Americans. With the federal government's focus and potential funding, we can rebuild our manufacturing base in America."

"The pandemic was a true wake-up call for global supply chains. We need to rethink where and how we are manufacturing. At the Reshoring Institute, we are seeing a major uptick in companies interested in bringing manufacturing back, increasing their domestic sourcing of raw materials and parts, and reevaluating their global manufacturing strategies. These trends are happening across many industrial and consumer products sectors."

Rosemary Coates, is the Founder and Executive Director of the Reshoring Institute, a non-profit and non-partisan organization helping companies bring manufacturing back.

