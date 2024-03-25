The Residences at Fresh Meadows by Bridge Tower

Now Leasing in Temple, TX

TEMPLE, Texas, March 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bridge Tower Properties proudly announces the opening of The Residences at Fresh Meadows, a new development of 256 luxury homes for lease. Nestled in the heart of Temple, Texas, Fresh Meadows offers a harmonious blend of modern living, convenience, and community.

Prime Location and Lifestyle

Nestled in the heart of Temple, Texas, Fresh Meadows offers a blend of modern living, convenience, and community. Post this

Fresh Meadows enjoys a coveted address just off West Adams Avenue, strategically positioned between State Highway 317 and Interstate 35. Residents will find themselves steps away from restaurants, shopping centers, outdoor recreational spots, and entertainment venues. Whether it's savoring local cuisine, exploring nearby parks, or shopping for groceries, Fresh Meadows puts it all within easy reach.

"Fresh Meadows provides an exciting leasing opportunity in a fast-growing location in Temple," said Ashley Phillips, Property Manager at Fresh Meadows. "With five floorplan options plus an upcoming amenity center, we are bound to have a home that is perfect for you!"

The Residences: Where Luxury Meets Convenience

At Fresh Meadows, Bridge Tower redefines leasing by combining the best of both worlds: the comfort of a single-family home and the flexibility of leasing. Families, couples, and individuals alike will revel in the laid-back lifestyle offered by this brand-new luxury community. Here's what awaits each resident:

Thoughtfully Designed Interiors: Fresh Meadows offers six distinct floor plans, each boasting modern, open-concept layouts. Luxurious finishes include stainless steel kitchen appliances, elegant quartz countertops, and durable luxury vinyl flooring. Private Backyards: Every home at Fresh Meadows features a spacious private backyard—a serene oasis for pets, playtime, and family gatherings. Smart-Home Technology: Safety and convenience converge with smart-home features. Residents can control their alarm systems, Wi-Fi-connected programmable thermostats, and smart locks—all from their fingertips. Two-Car Garages: Each residence comes with a convenient two-car garage, ensuring ample space for vehicles and storage.

Coming Soon: The Amenity Center

Construction kicks off in May for our state-of-the-art amenity center—an oasis of wellness and entertainment. Highlights include:

3600 sqft Clubhouse : A hub for community gatherings, meetings, and events.

: A hub for community gatherings, meetings, and events. Fitness Center : Equipped with cutting-edge exercise facilities.

: Equipped with cutting-edge exercise facilities. Indoor/Outdoor Yoga Space : A tranquil environment to connect mind and body.

: A tranquil environment to connect mind and body. Conference Room : Ideal for work or study sessions.

: Ideal for work or study sessions. Covered Patio : Perfect for al fresco dining or relaxation.

: Perfect for al fresco dining or relaxation. Grilling Area : Great for barbecues with friends and neighbors.

: Great for barbecues with friends and neighbors. Outdoor Pool and Deck: Residents can dive in or soak up the sun.

Build-to-Rent: The Modern Solution

Fresh Meadows caters to those seeking the benefits of a single-family home without the long-term commitment of a mortgage. This new construction build-to-rent community offers a hassle-free lifestyle, where residents can focus on living, thriving, and creating memories.

For leasing inquiries, contact Ashley Phillips, Property Manager at Fresh Meadows: [email protected] or call 254.357.0004.

About Bridge Tower

Bridge Tower is a vertically integrated real estate company focused on U.S. residential real estate with disciplines in acquisition, development, construction, property management, and leasing. Bridge Tower was founded in 2013 to provide high-quality homes and communities for families and individuals. The company aims to change how people think about leasing by creating exceptional homes and communities that meet the needs of renters today and tomorrow. Bridge Tower is committed to providing services that take the hassles out of living in a house and help residents focus on what they value most.

Chris McCowan

Bridge Tower Properties

469-963-1982

[email protected]

SOURCE Bridge Tower Properties