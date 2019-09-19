The Residences At Mandarin Oriental, Honolulu Launch Sales

Redefining luxury in Honolulu, The Residences at Mandarin Oriental, Honolulu will introduce a rare opportunity for owners to live in a 37-story tower rising 418-feet and overlooking the cityscape and Ala Moana coastline. Located on the uppermost floors, the 99 Residences will boast spacious and open floor plans accentuated by sophisticated interiors with the finest finishes by Dianna Wong that blend classicism and modernity, sparing use of color, and simple geometry.

The hotel and residences will also showcase a stunning public water and light installation designed by Fluidity Design. Amongst Fluidity Design's other well-known masterpieces are water and light projects at 50 United Nations Plaza and the Metropolitan Museum of Art in Manhattan, Daesung D3 City in Seoul, Dubai Festival City and the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood, California.

Featuring leading design by auWorkshop architects+urbanists and blurring the lines of indoor and outdoor, each Residence will open to a generous lanai offering breathtaking views of the Pacific Ocean while select Residences feature views of Hawaii's lush Diamond Head volcano. With a limited number of homes per floor, each Residence is designed to provide the utmost privacy and security. Residences will feature best-in-class appliances, fits and finishes throughout, including Sub-Zero wine storage and Gaggenau ovens.

The Residences at Mandarin Oriental, Honolulu will be the very first to bring famed Italian designer Molteni&C Dada to Hawaii, featuring an extensive design collaboration, with several soon-to-be-announced designs. The iconic 743,000-square-foot tower will also house 125 chic and contemporary guestrooms, each designed to reflect the local culture while paying homage to Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group's heritage.

"With sales soon to launch, we are thrilled to officially introduce The Residences to the public and to be one step closer to bringing one of the world's most renowned hotel brands back to Honolulu," said James Ratkovich, Co-Managing Partner of Mana'olana Partners. "Mandarin Oriental, Honolulu will breathe new life into the heart of the Ala Moana District as the first project approved under the Ala Moana Transit-Oriented Development Plan, aimed at improving connectivity, bringing a new vibrancy and adding to the neighborhood's burgeoning energy."

Homeowners will have premier access to a private residents-only amenity level comprised of a luxury pool, spa, Peloton room, chef's kitchen with a dining room, golf simulation room, outdoor lounge space complete with cabanas and fire pits, as well as a karaoke room and state-of-the-art Theater. In addition, residents will have a multitude of dining options to choose from, including preferred access to a limited-seating dining experience by a Michelin Star Chef in a speakeasy-inspired space underneath a floating garden, as well as priority seating at the signature restaurant and bar by a second Michelin Star Chef kitchen located on the second level of the hotel. Residents will also have privileged usage of an exhibition kitchen on a separate floor.

For homeowners and guests alike, the Retail Salon will offer a bespoke shopping experience of the finest merchandise from couture fashion and accessories to jewelry and luxury timepieces. Mandarin Oriental, Honolulu will include an expansive indoor-outdoor terrace surrounded by curated gathering spaces for celebrations, and a 20,000-square-foot signature Mandarin Oriental Spa – poised to be the largest and most lavish spa on O'ahu.

Located on one of the most iconic street corners in the state of Hawaii and designed by executive architect AHL (Architects Hawaii Limited), adjacent to the Hawaii Convention Center, Mandarin Oriental Hotel and Residences, Honolulu will serve as a new gateway to Waikiki and Ala Moana, bringing one of the world's most renowned hotel brands back to the city. Residents and hotel guests will be within walking distance to shopping and dining destination Ala Moana Center, the alluring shores of Ala Moana Beach, and the beachfront neighborhood of Waikiki. The project is slated to break ground in fall 2019 with an anticipated completion date of early 2022.

About Salem Partners

Founded in 1997, Salem Partners comprises three platforms: investment banking, real estate development and wealth management. Salem's investment bankers have completed billions of dollars of transactions in the media and entertainment, healthcare and life sciences, aerospace and defense, and real estate industries. Real estate development is headed by industry veterans experienced in all segments of the built environment.

About Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group

Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group is the award-winning owner and operator of some of the world's most luxurious hotels, resorts and residences. Having grown from its Asian roots into a global brand, the Group now operates 32 hotels and seven residences in 23 countries and territories, with each property reflecting the Group's oriental heritage and unique sense of place. Mandarin Oriental has a strong pipeline of hotels and residences under development and is a member of the Jardine Matheson Group.

