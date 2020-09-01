NEW YORK, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05955326/?utm_source=PRN





The residential air purifiers market is projected to reach USD 13.6 billion by 2025 from USD 9.2 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 8.2%. The Residential air purifiers are the most effective devices to improve indoor air quality and to reduce or remove the sources of pollutants and to ventilate with clean air. These are designed to filter the air in a single room or area and reduce indoor air pollution. They offer the advantages of higher efficacy, usability, and improved air quality for healthy breathing. Over the years, residential air purifiers have gained importance among homes and residential buildings with the inclination towards quicker, safer, simpler, and high-end air purifiers, encouraging the growth of the residential air purifiers market. Other factors driving market growth include the rising air pollution levels and increasing urbanization, which have further necessitated the need for better air quality at home. However, the high cost of these products and technical limitations associated with air quality monitoring products are expected to restrain market growth to a certain extent.



Based on technology, the HEPA segment holds the largest market share during the forecast period.

Based on technology, the residential air purifiers market is segmented into HEPA filters (high-efficiency particulate arrestence or high-efficiency particulate air) and other technologies.The other technologies segment comprises electrostatic precipitators, activated carbon, UV filters, and ionic filters.



The HEPA segment accounted for the larger market share in 2019. The growing concern for environmental sustainability, increasing public awareness pertaining to the healthcare implications of air pollution, and the growing popularity of smart homes/ambient-assisted living has resulted in the increased adoption of the HEPA technology in the residential air purifiers market.



Based on type, the portable/stand-alone purifiers segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on type, the residential air purifiers market is segmented into portable/stand-alone purifiers and in-duct purifiers.The portable/stand-alone purifiers segment is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period.



This is mainly due to the need to remove sources of pollutants or allergens from indoor air, growing popularity of smart homes/ambient-assisted living, and increasing public awareness pertaining to the healthcare implications of air pollution. Furthermore, their installation is cost-effective as compared to the in-duct systems.



By Region, the Asia Pacific region is expected to account for the largest market share in the residential air purifiers market.



Asia Pacific is the largest regional market for residential air purifiers. The fast adoption of advanced indoor air quality monitoring technologies, ongoing technological advancements in the field of particulate sensors, rising public-private funding and investments, and the presence of supportive government regulations are key factor driving the residential air purifiers market in Asia Pacific.



Break of primary participants was as mentioned below:

• By Company Type – Tier 1–35%, Tier 2–45% and Tier 3–20%

• By Designation – C-level–35%, Director-level–25%, Others–40%

• By Region – North America–45%, Europe–30%, Asia Pacific–20%, Latin America- 3%, Middle East and Africa–2%



Key players in the residential air purifiers market

The key players operating in the residential air purifiers market include Daikin Industries, Ltd. (Japan), Sharp Corporation (Japan), Honeywell International Inc. (US), Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (South Korea), LG Electronics Inc. (South Korea), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Dyson (UK), Unilever Group (UK), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), Whirlpool Corporation (US), AllerAir Industries Inc. (US), IQAir (Switzerland), WINIX Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Xiaomi Corporation (China), Camfil AB (Sweden), Alen Corporation (US), Airgle Corporation (US), Hunter Pure Air (US), Kent RO Systems Ltd. (India), and HSIL Limited (India).



Research Coverage:

The report analyzes the surgical instrument tracking systems market and aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of this market based on various segments such as product, distribution channel, and region.The report also includes a product portfolio matrix of various cancer profiling products available in the market.



The report also provides a competitive analysis of the key players in this market, along with their company profiles, product offerings, and key market strategies.



Reasons to Buy the Report

The report will enrich established firms as well as new entrants/smaller firms to gauge the pulse of the market, which in turn would help them, garner a more significant share of the market. Firms purchasing the report could use one or any combination of the below-mentioned strategies to strengthen their position in the market.



This report provides insights into the following pointers:

• Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on product portfolios offered by the top players in the global residential air purifiers market. The report analyzes this market by product and distribution channel.

• Product Enhancement/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming trends and product launches in the global residential air purifiers market

• Market Development: Comprehensive information on the lucrative emerging markets by product and distribution channel

• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products or product enhancements, growing geographies, recent developments, and investments in the global residential air purifiers market

• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, product offerings, competitive leadership mapping, and capabilities of leading players in the global residential air purifiers market.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05955326/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: [email protected]

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

www.reportlinker.com

