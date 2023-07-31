The Residential HVAC Market to grow by USD 37,304.79 million from 2022 to 2027|The rise in demand for HVAC in the construction industry to boost the market growth- Technavio

NEW YORK, July 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The residential HVAC market is estimated to grow by USD 37,304.79 million from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.47% during the forecast period. However, the growth momentum will progress For more insights on the historical (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Request a sample report

What's New?

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Residential HVAC Market 2023-2027

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - buy the report!

Residential HVAC Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on type (HVAC equipment and HVAC services), and product (air conditioning system, heating system, and ventilating system)

The HVAC equipment segment will account for a significant share of market growth during the forecast period. This segment comprises heating equipment, ventilation equipment, and air conditioning equipment. The increasing construction activities, particularly in the Middle East and Asian countries, will drive the demand for HVAC systems. Furthermore, underfloor heating (UFH) systems are becoming increasingly popular in these regions. Hence, these factors are expected to drive segment growth during the forecast period.

Geography Overview

By geography, the residential HVAC market is segmented into APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global residential HVAC market.

Europe is estimated to contribute 32% to the growth by 2027. APAC is another key region that contributes significantly to the growth of the global market. The growing demand for energy-efficient HVAC units in countries such as India and China is due to increased housing and population growth in the region. As more residential houses are being built, the need for such equipment is increasing. In addition, the implementation of new infrastructure development projects is expected to further increase the demand for energy-efficient HVAC solutions.

Insights on the market contribution of various segments, including country and region wise historic data (2017 to 2021), and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Download a Sample Report

Residential HVAC Market – Market Dynamics

Key drivers

The rise in demand for HVAC in the construction industry is a key factor driving market growth. The construction industry is growing worldwide, with APAC being the major market. The demand for HVAC systems has increased due to the rise of green buildings. Additionally, there is an increasing use of HVAC systems in residential settings. Ductless HVAC systems are an excellent choice for homes as they are highly efficient, flexible, and cost-effective. They consume less energy compared to central air conditioning and can be used to regulate the temperature of the entire house or specific rooms, making them a popular option. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Trends

Power evaluation software program is a major trend in the market. Power evaluation software programs offer contractors the ability to access power data, leading to cost savings for their clients. With this program, users can calculate the lifetime power consumption and various parameters related to HVAC devices, enabling the monitoring of performance. This software benefits both clients and HVAC specialists, fostering innovation in HVAC systems. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Significant Challenges

The high initial cost of HVAC equipment is a significant challenge restricting market growth. Deploying energy-efficient HVAC technology requires significant initial investment and installation costs. These advanced technologies typically cost more than traditional options, resulting in a longer break-even point for your return on investment. This increased effort could pose challenges for price-sensitive customers, especially in emerging markets. In developing countries such as India and China, residential property buyers are highly price sensitive and focus on the initial cost of HVAC equipment. Hence, the high initial cost is expected to restrict the market growth during the forecast period.

Insights on Market Drivers, trends, & Challenges, historic period (2017 to 2021), and forecast period(2023 to 2027)- Request a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this Residential HVAC Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the residential HVAC market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the residential HVAC market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the residential HVAC market across APAC, Europe , North America , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of residential HVAC market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The air quality monitor market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.99% between 2022 and 2027 and the size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 1,998.11 million. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by product (indoor, outdoor, and wearable), end-user (government, commercial and residential, energy and pharmaceuticals, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The growing need to monitor indoor air quality in residential and commercial sectors is a key factor driving the market growth during the forecast period.

The HVAC system market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.22% between 2022 and 2027 and the size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 48.34 billion. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (non-residential and residential), type (split system, ductless system, and packaged system), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The growing demand for inverter HVAC systems is a key factor driving the market growth during the forecast period.

Residential HVAC Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.47% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 37,304.79 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 8.09 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution Europe at 32% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled AB Electrolux, Carrier Global Corp., Daikin Industries Ltd., Danfoss AS, Fujitsu Ltd., Gree Electric Appliances Inc. of Zhuhai, Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Johnson Controls International Plc, Lennox International Inc., LG Electronics Inc., MIDEA Group, Paloma Co. Ltd., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Systemair AB, Toshiba Corp., Trane Technologies Plc, Whirlpool Corp., and Melrose Industries Plc Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global residential HVAC market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on global residential hvac market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Type

6.3 HVAC equipment - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on HVAC equipment - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on HVAC equipment - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on HVAC equipment - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on HVAC equipment - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 HVAC services - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on HVAC services - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on HVAC services - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on HVAC services - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on HVAC services - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Product

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 44: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 46: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Comparison by Product

7.3 Air conditioning system - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 48: Chart on Air conditioning system - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Air conditioning system - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 50: Chart on Air conditioning system - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Air conditioning system - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Heating system - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 52: Chart on Heating system - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Heating system - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 54: Chart on Heating system - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Heating system - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Ventilating system - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 56: Chart on Ventilating system - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Ventilating system - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 58: Chart on Ventilating system - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Ventilating system - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 60: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 62: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 63: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 65: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 67: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 69: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 70: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 71: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 73: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 75: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 77: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 79: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 81: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 83: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 85: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 87: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 88: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 89: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 90: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 91: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 93: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 95: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 97: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 99: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 100: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 101: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 102: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 103: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 105: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 107: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)



Exhibit 108: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 109: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 110: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 111: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 112: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 113: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 114: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 AB Electrolux

Exhibit 115: AB Electrolux - Overview



Exhibit 116: AB Electrolux - Business segments



Exhibit 117: AB Electrolux - Key news



Exhibit 118: AB Electrolux - Key offerings



Exhibit 119: AB Electrolux - Segment focus

12.4 Carrier Global Corp.

Exhibit 120: Carrier Global Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 121: Carrier Global Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 122: Carrier Global Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 123: Carrier Global Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 124: Carrier Global Corp. - Segment focus

12.5 Daikin Industries Ltd.

Exhibit 125: Daikin Industries Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 126: Daikin Industries Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 127: Daikin Industries Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 128: Daikin Industries Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 129: Daikin Industries Ltd. - Segment focus

12.6 Danfoss AS

Exhibit 130: Danfoss AS - Overview



Exhibit 131: Danfoss AS - Business segments



Exhibit 132: Danfoss AS - Key news



Exhibit 133: Danfoss AS - Key offerings



Exhibit 134: Danfoss AS - Segment focus

12.7 Fujitsu Ltd.

Exhibit 135: Fujitsu Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 136: Fujitsu Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 137: Fujitsu Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 138: Fujitsu Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 139: Fujitsu Ltd. - Segment focus

12.8 Gree Electric Appliances Inc. of Zhuhai

Exhibit 140: Gree Electric Appliances Inc. of Zhuhai - Overview



Exhibit 141: Gree Electric Appliances Inc. of Zhuhai - Product / Service



Exhibit 142: Gree Electric Appliances Inc. of Zhuhai - Key offerings

12.9 Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 143: Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 144: Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 145: Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 146: Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

12.10 Honeywell International Inc.

Exhibit 147: Honeywell International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 148: Honeywell International Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 149: Honeywell International Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 150: Honeywell International Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 151: Honeywell International Inc. - Segment focus

12.11 Johnson Controls International Plc

Exhibit 152: Johnson Controls International Plc - Overview



Exhibit 153: Johnson Controls International Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 154: Johnson Controls International Plc - Key news



Exhibit 155: Johnson Controls International Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 156: Johnson Controls International Plc - Segment focus

12.12 Lennox International Inc.

Exhibit 157: Lennox International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 158: Lennox International Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 159: Lennox International Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 160: Lennox International Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 161: Lennox International Inc. - Segment focus

12.13 LG Electronics Inc.

Exhibit 162: LG Electronics Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 163: LG Electronics Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 164: LG Electronics Inc. - Key offerings

12.14 MIDEA Group

Exhibit 165: MIDEA Group - Overview



Exhibit 166: MIDEA Group - Business segments



Exhibit 167: MIDEA Group - Key offerings



Exhibit 168: MIDEA Group - Segment focus

12.15 Panasonic Holdings Corp.

Exhibit 169: Panasonic Holdings Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 170: Panasonic Holdings Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 171: Panasonic Holdings Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 172: Panasonic Holdings Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 173: Panasonic Holdings Corp. - Segment focus

12.16 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 174: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 175: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 176: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 177: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 178: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

12.17 Trane Technologies Plc

Exhibit 179: Trane Technologies Plc - Overview



Exhibit 180: Trane Technologies Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 181: Trane Technologies Plc - Key news



Exhibit 182: Trane Technologies Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 183: Trane Technologies Plc - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 184: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 185: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 186: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 187: Research methodology



Exhibit 188: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 189: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 190: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio