The Residential Real Estate Council Celebrates 35th Years of Inspiration with Upcoming Sell-a-bration® Conference

CHICAGO, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Residential Real Estate Council, the premier business organization for REALTORS® and international real estate professionals, is preparing to celebrate the 35th anniversary of their annual conference, Sell-a-bration®, February 8-10, 2023, in Atlanta, GA.

Originally labelled an annual national sales rally back in 1989, the conference began in Las Vegas and has been hosted in over 15 states totaling over 25,000 attendees. It is now known as the destination for residential real estate agents from all over the world, new agents, and veterans alike, to gather and share knowledge, build relationships, and get inspired. In its 35 years of existence, Sell-a-bration has stood out in the real estate industry as the best opportunity for peer-to-peer networking, quality educational sessions, and top-notch speakers…. and this year will be no exception.

"In the crowded events industry, Sell-a-bration stands out as a consistent, top-notch global event with world-class education, high energy networking, and a welcoming and collaborative environment," says Jeff Hornberger, CEO of the Council.

Sell-a-bration attendees can look forward to educational sessions led by industry leaders, keynote speeches, and ample time to network including:

Opening keynote from Ben Kjar , NCAA All-American wrestler, professional speaker and real estate investor on "from Victim to Victor"





, NCAA All-American wrestler, professional speaker and real estate investor on "from Victim to Victor" Closing Keynote speech from Jia Jiang , author and owner of Rejection Therapy, a website that provides inspiration, knowledge and products for people to overcome their fear of rejection on "What You Can Learn from 100 Days of Rejection"





, author and owner of Rejection Therapy, a website that provides inspiration, knowledge and products for people to overcome their fear of rejection on "What You Can Learn from 100 Days of Rejection" 25 plus education sessions from over 40 top-producing agents on a multitude of relevant topics like inexpensive ideas to grow your business, mental fitness, running a team, generating organic referrals and dozens more





Special guest appearance and speech by Kenny Parcell , CRS, and President of National Association of REALTORS®





, CRS, and President of National Association of REALTORS® RRC Night Out where attendees and guests can mingle after house at New Realm Brewing Co. on the Atlanta Beltline, with open bar and food.





An opening Welcome Reception and a Closing Happy Hour for more chances to network over drinks and hors d'oeuvres

The Council will offer a virtual attendance option. Attendees can join Sell-a-bration from anywhere in the world offering an opportunity for all to stay up to date on the latest in residential real estate.

Registration is still open for Sell-a-bration 2023 at the Marriott Marquis in Atlanta, GA. RRC is offering a special promotion for first-time attendees for 20% off when they use code SABNEW. Participants who plan to attend are encouraged to register now as space is limited for specific events. For more information, including event registration, session selection, and hotel accommodations, please visit crs.com/sell-a-bration or contact RRC Customer Care at [email protected].

The Residential Real Estate Council (RRC) seeks to empower real estate professionals to reach their full potential through education, networking, referrals and business resources. The organizational vision is to be the premier business development organization for REALTORS® and international real estate professionals. The flagship designation, Certified Residential Specialist (CRS) is the gold standard designation for residential real estate professionals representing the top 2% on their market.

Kimberly Cure, Director of Communications

[email protected]

312-321-4428

