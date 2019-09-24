The Resounding Cost of a Silent Culture

"These detailed stories from real people using 'in the moment' coaching and feedback skills in their day-to-day conversations shows how after the Coaching in the Moment workshop, people really have the confidence and skills to bring up the issues that matter to them," says Dianna Anderson, CEO of Cylient. "The results show just how important building trust is in an organization."

Throughout the white paper, you will:

Find out why people avoid important conversations at work. Learn how "in the moment" coaching and feedback skills impact critical conversations. Read recommendations on how to build a coaching culture built on a foundation of trust.

This white paper is available now, free for download, at this website: http://info.cylient.com/white-paper-cost-of-silent-culture

