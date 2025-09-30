The Resource Management Institute Launches its New Resource Management Academy

Comprehensive Training Platform Helps Strengthen Resource Management and Workforce Planning Capabilities Across Services Organizations

CINCINNATI, Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Resource Management Institute (RMI), part of Belcan, a Cognizant company, announced today the launch of the Resource Management Academy, a comprehensive training and certification platform designed to strengthen the skills of professionals responsible for planning, assigning, and optimizing work across services organizations.

The need for skilled resource managers has never been greater as organizations face mounting pressure to improve efficiency, maximize utilization, and deliver value more quickly. In response to this demand, the Resource Management Academy developed a structured, scalable learning platform built to support professionals at every stage of their Resource Management (RM) journey – from emerging practitioners to strategic leaders.

"Resource Management is one of the most important levers a services organization can pull to drive performance and deliver better outcomes," said Ryan Childers, Managing Director of the Resource Management Institute. "The Resource Management Academy is designed to meet that moment, helping individuals build the competencies and confidence they need to consistently and predictably get the right person in the right place at the right time."

Built on the foundational principles of the RMI's Just-in-Time Resourcing® (JITR) framework and Global Resource Management (GRM) methodology, the Resource Management Academy provides practical, role-specific instruction that translates into measurable results. Whether an organization is seeking to build its RM capability, establish a new Resource Management Office (RMO), or deepen the strategic impact of RM across the organization, the Resource Management Academy offers the knowledge and tools needed to accelerate maturity and add value.

Highlights of the Resource Management Academy include:

Purpose-Built Curriculum designed for Resource and Workforce Managers by industry leaders and delivered by seasoned RM practitioners.

designed for Resource and Workforce Managers by industry leaders and delivered by seasoned RM practitioners. Industry-Aligned Frameworks based on the RMI's industry-standard JITR® process solution.

based on the RMI's industry-standard JITR® process solution. Experiential Learning Model that brings concepts to life through real-world examples, practical case studies, and continuous learning opportunities.

that brings concepts to life through real-world examples, practical case studies, and continuous learning opportunities. Flexible Delivery Options that include virtual, in-person, and on-demand learning.

that include virtual, in-person, and on-demand learning. Practical Tools and Templates that enable students to immediately apply course content on the job.

that enable students to immediately apply course content on the job. Proven Outcomes based on the experience of over 1,400 RMCP® credential holders worldwide, with graduates reporting increased confidence, measurable improvements in RM and project performance, and expanded career opportunities.

The Resource Management Academy is now open for enrollment. Organizations and professionals can learn more and register at https://resourcemanagementinstitute.com/resource-management-academy.

About the Resource Management Institute (RMI)

The Resource Management Institute is the global professional body for resource and workforce management. Through best practices, standards, market research, education, and professional development, the RMI helps services organizations improve efficiency, optimize talent deployment, and deliver business value through effective resource management. For more information, please visit www.resourcemanagementinstitute.com.

About Belcan

Belcan, a Cognizant company, is a global supplier of design, software, manufacturing, supply chain, information technology, and digital engineering solutions to the aerospace, defense, space, government services, automotive, and industrial markets. Belcan engineers better outcomes for customers – from jet engines, airframe, and avionics to heavy vehicles, automobiles, and cybersecurity. Belcan takes a partnering approach to provide solutions that are adaptable, integrated, and value-added, and has been earning the trust of its customers for over 60 years. For more information, please visit www.belcan.com.

About Cognizant

Cognizant (Nasdaq: CTSH) engineers modern businesses. We help our clients modernize technology, reimagine processes, and transform experiences so they can stay ahead in our fast-changing world. Together, we're improving everyday life. See how at www.cognizant.com or @cognizant.

