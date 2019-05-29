The Respond Analyst App from Respond Software Now Available on Cortex

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Respond Software , innovators in Robotic Decision Automation (RDA) for security operations, today announced the availability of the Respond Analyst app on Cortex™ – the industry's only open and integrated AI-based continuous security platform. Building on Cortex allows Palo Alto Networks Cortex partners to use normalized and stitched together data from customers' entire enterprises to build cloud-based apps that constantly deliver innovative cybersecurity capabilities to joint customers.

The Respond Analyst app is a robotic decision automation application that monitors and triages data from Cortex Data Lake like a team of skilled security analysts: dramatically increasing the productivity of security teams by expertly analyzing and judging false positives from real security incidents. Respond's decision bot deploys quickly, rapidly returns value and enables security teams to monitor critical data 7x24x365. It's like getting an expert security team instantly.

"The Respond Analyst app on Cortex provides quick deployment and gives customers extra capacity and depth to defend their enterprise," said Chris Calvert, VP of Product Strategy, Respond Software. "With our automated decision engine, the Respond Analyst app performs just like cyber security analysts, but at machine speed. Customers can feel rest-assured knowing everything is being monitored and analyzed at scale, with consistency."

"Cortex partners can leverage the vast amount of rich data available from across the enterprise to create AI-based innovations that provide more automated and accurate security outcomes to our joint customers," said Karan Gupta, SVP of Engineering for Cortex, Palo Alto Networks. "We're proud to welcome Respond Software to our expanding ecosystem of developers building innovative apps."

Cortex is designed to radically simplify and significantly improve security outcomes. Deployed on a global, scalable public cloud platform, Cortex allows security teams to speed the analysis of massive data sets. Cortex is enabled by the Cortex Data Lake, where customers can securely and privately store and analyze large amounts of data normalized for advanced artificial intelligence and machine learning to find threats and orchestrate responses quickly.

The Respond Analyst app is now available worldwide to customers on the Cortex hub. Customers can download the app for a free 30 day trial.

Respond Software delivers near instant return on investment to organizations in their battle against cyber-crime. As a leader in the emerging class of automated software known as Robotic Decision Automation (RDA), Respond Software is working to address the critical shortage of skilled security analysts impacting security teams of all sizes. Its patented intelligent decision engine, PGO®, uniquely combines human expert judgement with the scale and consistency of software to dramatically increase capacity and improve monitoring and triage capabilities at a fraction of the cost of in-house or outsourced personnel. Respond Software was founded in 2016 by security and software industry veterans and services customers across critical infrastructure sectors such as banking, energy, and retail. https://respond-software.com/

