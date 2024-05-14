The Responsive Nonprofit: A New Book by Gabe Cooper, CEO of Virtuous

Cooper's second book aims to help transform nonprofit organizations to drive greater innovation and impact.

PHOENIX, May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Liberalis Publishing announces today the launch of Gabe Cooper's new book, The Responsive Nonprofit: Eight Practices that Drive Nonprofit Innovation and Impact . Cooper is the CEO of Virtuous, the leading software platform for nonprofit organizations.

This new book provides a roadmap for nonprofits to accelerate innovation, transform their operations, improve the organizational culture, and increase generosity toward their mission.

Nonprofit leaders have widely praised the book:

"A clarion call for nonprofits to embrace change, foster cultures of collaboration and transparency, and leverage the power of storytelling and community to drive an epic, outsized impact." -Becky Endicott, Co-Founder + Chief Storyteller, We Are For Good

"The Responsive Nonprofit delivers a profound exploration of innovative practices that are key to achieving breakthrough results for modern charitable organizations." -Nathan Chappell, Co-author of The Generosity Crisis: The Case for Radical Connection to Solve Humanity's Greatest Challenges

"Bursting with energy and expertise, this book is a goldmine of innovative practices, engaging stories, and practical tips to improve your fundraising efforts." -Maureen Walbeoff, Nonprofit Digital Strategist & Technology Expert

The Responsive Nonprofit is Cooper's second book. His first book, Responsive Fundraising: The Donor-centric Framework Helping Today's Leading Nonprofits Grow Giving , was released in 2020.

"I am incredibly excited to share this new book with leaders in the nonprofit sector," says Gabe Cooper. "I believe the eight practices I've outlined can help nonprofits break down team silos, drive toward shared goals, embrace change, and build a culture of innovation."

The Responsive Nonprofit is available in print, digital, and audio formats. Cooper will be hosting a live webinar about the book on May 21, 2024. You can register here.

About the Author:

Gabe Cooper is the Founder and CEO of Virtuous, a software platform helping nonprofits increase generosity. He is also the author of two books, The Responsive Nonprofit (published in 2024) and Responsive Fundraising (published in 2020). Gabe has a true passion for creating market-defining software and helping charities reimagine generosity. After serving in a leadership role at a large nonprofit in the early 2000s, Gabe went on to help build a series of successful products in the nonprofit and for-profit sectors. His team's work has been featured by Apple, The New York Times, CNN, Mashable, Forbes, USA Today, and Wired magazine. Gabe, his wife Farrah, and their five kids live in Gilbert, Arizona.

About Virtuous:

Virtuous is the leading provider of Responsive Fundraising software dedicated to empowering nonprofits with modern and innovative tools specifically designed to increase generosity by building more personal relationships with donors. Tens of thousands of nonprofit professionals use Virtuous CRM, marketing tools, and analytics solutions. Nonprofits using Virtuous software have seen significant increases in donor retention and average gift size while reducing administrative expenses. Virtuous has made the Inc. 5000 list for two years in a row, has been recognized as a Leader in the G2 Nonprofit CRM grid, and has been named one of Inc. Magazine's 2023 Best Places to Work. For more information, visit virtuous.org .

