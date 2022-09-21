The Restaurant Heroes Announces Four New Strategic Partnerships with Restaurant365, TouchBistro, Popmenu, and Constant Contact

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif., Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Restaurant Heroes, a nationwide network of restaurant technology advisors, is proud to announce that we are joining forces with four of the top solutions in restaurant tech: Restaurant365, TouchBistro, Popmenu, and Constant Contact.

Trusted by over 30,000 restaurants, Restaurant365 is the premiere platform in Restaurant Management Software. Restaurant365's cloud-based software brings together accounting, store operations, and workforce to create incredible moments that drive profit and growth.

The Restaurant Heroes, working in over 60 markets across the United States, works with restauranteurs on implementing technological solutions to solve the age-old problems of rising costs and diminishing returns.

TouchBistro integrates Restaurant Management Software with their powerful POS System to create an all-in-one solution for restaurant operations. Modules include reservations, online ordering, marketing, and more. Ethan Resendes, Strategic Partnerships Director at TouchBistro, said, "TouchBistro is excited to partner with The Restaurant Heroes and help get technology into the hands of independent restaurants throughout the country."

Popmenu offers restaurants a unique and effective solution for website design, menu optimization, online ordering, review management, remarketing, and much more to drive revenue and improve user experience.

Constant Contact, a world-class solution in digital marketing, has been helping small businesses reach their customers for over 25 years. "Our partners are the consultants, designers, developers, and agencies that provide services tailored to the needs of small businesses and nonprofits," said Joe Ribaudo, Director of Channel Marketing, Constant Contact. "By joining the Constant Contact Partner Program, The Restaurant Heroes has demonstrated its commitment to small business success by offering easy access to world-class online marketing tools and enhanced services to their clients."

"The Restaurant Heroes is excited to introduce Restaurant365, TouchBistro, Popmenu, and Constant Contact to our clients. We look forward to providing restaurants with the best in food technology as we continue to save the beloved restaurants in our communities," said Founder Charles Neale Gerencser, adding, "These partnerships help us achieve our goal of giving restaurants guidance and direct access to the solutions needed to run a successful business."

Launched in August 2020 The Restaurant Heroes is a portfolio company of RELENTLESS Venture Studio.

