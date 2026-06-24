The Results Are In: IXL Helps Prevent Summer Learning Loss

New research shows that students who use IXL over the summer perform better on their fall math assessments.

SAN MATEO, Calif., June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunshine, swimming, cookouts and fireworks: There's no shortage of great things about summer. However, all the time away from the classroom can contribute to the "summer slide," when academic progress fades without regular practice. Research shows that children can lose between 17% and 34% of what they learned earlier in the year.

One subject in particular where the slide can be steep is math. This is especially concerning now, as recent national test results show declining scores that leave little room for further setbacks.

New research shows that students who use IXL over the summer perform better on their fall math assessments.

So what can families do to keep students moving forward? They can use IXL.

New research shows that IXL can help children return to school stronger after break. A recent study of nearly 50,000 students across 10 states found that when students used IXL over the summer, they performed better on their fall math assessments compared to those who did not use IXL. The research also found that more practice produced greater gains: each additional 30 questions answered, 15 minutes of practice or skill practiced to proficiency per week led to significantly higher scores.

"Summer break doesn't have to mean learning loss," said Bo Bashkov, Senior Manager of Research at IXL Learning. "Small, intentional effort can make a huge difference in building momentum for the fall. With just a few minutes a day on IXL, students can set themselves up for success for the coming school year, while still having time to enjoy summer."

How to start your summer learning on IXL

IXL has a variety of resources students can use to keep math skills fresh over the break, including:

Summer Boost skill plans: These ready-made sets of skills take the guesswork out of summer practice. Designed to prepare students for their next grade level, they provide day-by-day structure to help learners solidify their understanding of key concepts and arrive at the new school year ready to go.

Fluency Zone: This all-in-one hub includes games, videos, skills and worksheets designed to help young learners stay engaged during break while building confidence in math. Students can also complete Raceway challenges—fast-paced tests of fluency where they have one minute to answer as many questions as possible.

Ultimate Summer Workbooks: A great option for families looking for screen-free activities, these comprehensive workbooks make it easy to build short learning moments into the day, whether at the beach, on a road trip or enjoying a quiet break at home. Available for rising K-5 students, each edition features colorful illustrations, thoughtfully crafted questions and hands-on activities designed to keep learners motivated.

For more ideas on how to incorporate IXL into your summer routine, please visit: https://www.ixl.com/resources/summer.

About IXL

Currently used by 18 million students and 96 of the top 100 U.S. school districts, IXL is an all-inclusive educational platform providing a comprehensive PK-12 curriculum, instructional resources, actionable analytics and a next-generation assessment suite. Available in more than 120 languages, IXL's end-to-end teaching and learning solution supports personalized instruction in math, English language arts, science, social studies and Spanish. With more than 200 billion questions asked and answered worldwide, IXL is helping schools and parents successfully boost student achievement. The IXL Learning family of products also includes Rosetta Stone, Dictionary.com, Thesaurus.com, TPT, SpanishDictionary.com, inglés.com, FrenchDictionary.com, Wyzant, Vocabulary.com, ABCya, Education.com, Carson Dellosa Education and Evan-Moor Educational Publishers. To learn more about IXL, visit www.ixl.com, facebook.com/IXL and x.com/IXLLearning.

Press Contact

Eric Bates

IXL Learning

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SOURCE IXL Learning