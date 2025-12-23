The Resume Is Dead: Vetano Launches Resume-Free Video Hiring

ID-verified skill videos help restaurants, haircare businesses, skilled trades, automotive and construction roles hire faster—going from weeks and months to hours and days.

NEW YORK, Dec. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The resume has been the default hiring tool for generations. Vetano, a hiring and gig platform designed for performance-based industries, announced today the national launch of its resume-free, video-first hiring system — using ID-verified skill videos instead of written resumes so employers can see what candidates can actually do before scheduling interviews.

Hiring That Starts With Proof

Hiring That Starts With Proof

If a role can be posted on a traditional job board, it can be posted on Vetano. But the experience starts with proof, not paper. Candidates record short videos demonstrating their skills— whether it' s a barber executing a fade, a cook showing knife skills, a tradesperson walking through a repair, an automotive technician diagnosing an issue, or a sales professional delivering a pitch.

This approach helps candidates make a clearer first impression before the interview— especially valuable for people who may not interview perfectly but consistently perform on the job. Employers can make faster decisions, improve match quality and reduce mis-hires and no-shows.

"For decades, hiring has relied on bullet points to represent real ability," said Chris Fairley , founder and CEO of Vetano. "But resumes often fail to show how someone actually performs on the job. Vetano gives employers a clearer, more human way to evaluate talent— by letting people demonstrate their skills before the interview."

ID Verification for Talent and Businesses

Vetano is designed with trust as a core requirement. Talent profiles are ID-verified , and business and employer accounts are also ID-verified by the business owner . This two-sided verification helps create a more credible hiring marketplace for both employers and candidates.

Businesses can use their profiles to show culture, standards and workspace so candidates can decide faster whether it' s a fit. Employers can upload photos and videos, and restaurants, for example, can post a short tour of the kitchen so candidates can see the workplace before applying.

Built for Performance-Based Industries

Vetano is built for industries where reliability, communication and real-world performance matter, including:

Restaurants and hospitality

Haircare and beauty, including barbershops and salons

Skilled trades, such as electrical, HVAC, plumbing and mechanical work

Automotive roles, including technicians and service advisors

Construction and contractor-based work

Retail, customer service and other customer-facing roles

Other performance-based and service-driven jobs

In these roles, resumes often fail to reflect real ability, while short skill videos can show how someone actually works.

Hiring and Gig Work in One Platform

Unlike traditional hiring platforms that separate full-time jobs from gig work, Vetano integrates both into a single system. Businesses can post short-term gigs or project-based work that other businesses or individuals can fulfill, and talent can also post their own gigs, offering services directly to businesses or peers.

Gig access is built into the business profile, supporting overflow staffing when demand spikes.

Faster Hiring: From Weeks to Days

Traditional hiring can stretch for weeks or months, especially in high-turnover industries. Vetano is designed to compress that timeline by making it easier to search, evaluate and connect with candidates quickly.

"On Vetano, employers can search, watch, verify and connect in a single session," Fairley said." Our goal is to help businesses move faster— without sacrificing trust."

Media Contact: Vetano Press Office, [email protected], (212) 812-7204

About Vetano Vetano, Inc. is a resume-free hiring and gig platform that replaces written resumes with ID-verified skill videos , allowing employers to see real ability before the interview. Built for restaurants, haircare businesses, skilled trades, automotive and construction roles, Vetano helps businesses hire faster and more confidently while helping talent get hired by proving what they can do on video.

Hire Smarter. Start With Proof.

Learn more at www.vetano.com.

