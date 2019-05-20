The ReThink Group Brings a New Mental Game to the Pit Crews of Hendrick Motorsports

NEW YORK, May 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Denise Shull, founder of The ReThink Group, a leading provider of human performance analysis and consulting services, announces a partnership with 12-time NASCAR Cup Series champions Hendrick Motorsports. ReThink is working with the pit crews of the four Hendrick Motorsports teams competing in NASCAR's premier division, as well as its affiliate teams and development athletes.

The ReThink Group

In the week prior to Hendrick Motorsports' first win of the season at Talladega (Alabama) Superspeedway by driver Chase Elliott, ReThink presented an in-depth workshop to the pit crew teams and coaches on how to leverage the true emotions of competition into enhanced performance. Shull and her team of performance coaches, Bill Long, John Burns, Imke Oster and Evan Marks, led the crews in a dozen practical training exercises centered on creating more powerful strategies for dealing with the intense pressure pit crews face during races.

"Fifteen years ago, I set out to change the view of emotion on Wall Street," Shull said. "I am so pleased to have the opportunity to do the same in the world of professional sports. Reimagining one's beliefs and strategies for all emotions, but particularly for fear, frustration and disappointment, opens up vast avenues for performance improvement. I can think of no greater test of this work than the immense pressure-filled situations of pit road and am thrilled to have the ReThink team creating a game-changing case study with Hendrick Motorsports."

"We brought in Denise Shull and The ReThink Group team to expand our performance program," said Andy Papathanassiou, director of human performance at Hendrick Motorsports. "The next step for us is to obtain the benefits of a top-flight mental game for all our pit crews. Feedback from our athletes has been very positive and we've already experienced benefits in the races at Talladega and Dover. We look forward to continuing to learn from ReThink and to achieving the competitive advantages we anticipate will occur from our work together."

ReThink's long-term group coaching work with the pit crew teams will continue throughout 2019 and 2020. As a collaborative effort, Hendrick Motorsports and ReThink will develop a case study outlining the process of implementing ReThink's emotion analytics into the pit crew performance program.

About Hendrick Motorsports

Founded by Rick Hendrick in 1984, Hendrick Motorsports has earned 253 points-paying race victories and a record 12 car owner championships in the premier NASCAR Cup Series. The organization fields four full-time Chevrolet teams on the Cup circuit with drivers Chase Elliott, William Byron, Jimmie Johnson and Alex Bowman. Headquartered in Concord, North Carolina, Hendrick Motorsports employs more than 600 people. For more information, please visit HendrickMotorsports.com or interact on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

About ReThink Group

ReThink specializes in cultivating the elusive X-factor in human performance. Leveraging the latest neuroscience and psychological research into how thought, feelings and behavior actually interact, ReThink trains its clients in using advanced emotional competencies to perform better under market and competitive pressures. Historically focused on traders and portfolio managers, ReThink's out-of-the-box approach has improved the performance of bank and proprietary traders, hedge fund managers and even independents. Despite the widespread notion that emotions don't belong in risk decisions, ReThink consistently receives rave reviews for solving the seemingly unsolvable. Our founder's book, Market Mind Games, has been called "a veritable Rosetta Stone of trading psychology," "a game changer" and "ahead of its time." https://therethinkgroup.net

To view Denise Shull: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fO2EyjqgdsA&feature=youtu.be

For Media Opportunities:

MJ Pedone – Indra Public Relations – MJ@indrapr.com, (917) 319-9600

Related Images

denise-shull.jpeg

Denise Shull

Founder ReThink Group

rethink-group.jpg

ReThink Group

Related Links

The ReThink Group website

Related Video

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fO2EyjqgdsA

SOURCE The ReThink Group

Related Links

https://therethinkgroup.net

