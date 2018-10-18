The Retina Group of Washington Announces Merger With Retina Associates

GREENBELT, Md., Oct. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Retina Group of Washington (RGW), the leading provider of retinal and macular care in the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area, has announced it is merging with Retina Associates (RA) effective January 1, 2019.

RGW currently has 14 offices in Maryland, Virginia and the District and totals 26 full-time physicians who provide expertise in a variety of retina-related sub-specialties. Retina Associates' five offices are all in suburban Maryland; three coincide with RGW locations (Rockville, Silver Spring and Bowie) and the other two are in Annapolis and Columbia.

"For over 25 years, Retina Associates has been honored to provide excellent retinal care for our patients and communities," said RA's Dr. Cuong Vu. "The merger of RA and RGW is based on our shared core mission to provide the highest quality retinal care. We are excited to embark on this new phase and have high aspirations for what we can accomplish together for our patients, referring professionals, employees and communities. We are very pleased to join RGW in building a national center of excellence in retinal care."

"We are delighted to be teaming up with such an outstanding group of doctors that are equally committed to providing the highest standard of patient care," said RGW's Dr. Eric Weichel. "And the opportunity to expand into two new areas is both exciting and consistent with our ongoing mission to expand the practice's reach across the region."

The Retina Group of Washington, founded in 1982, has evolved to become the largest practice in the United States solely dedicated to retinal care. RGW is committed to providing the highest quality patient care, conducting advanced research and introducing innovative techniques, educating all health care providers and training world-class retinal surgeons. The practice specializes in treating retinal, vitreous and macular diseases throughout Virginia, Maryland and the District of Columbia.

CONTACT: Brian Redman 301-468-6701 rc@redmancommunications.com

SOURCE The Retina Group of Washington