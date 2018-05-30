The Return Of The All-Stars…

Starting today, "Walkin' On The Sun" (Acoustic) and "Walkin' On The Sun" (Remastered) are available for streaming and for immediate download with digital album preorder:

Fush Yu Mang Acoustic (digital): https://UMe.lnk.to/SmashMouthAcoustic

Fush Yu Mang 20th Anniversary Remastered (digital): https://UMe.lnk.to/SmashMouth20thAnny

Fush Yu Mang Acoustic and Fush Yu Mang 20th Anniversary Remastered (2CD): https://UMe.lnk.to/SmashMouth2CD

In the two decades since Fush Yu Mang's release, Smash Mouth has remained as vital and vibrant as ever, actively touring and recording new music. The current stellar line-up, including founding members Steve Harwell, Paul DeLisle, and Greg Camp (and longtime member Michael Klooster), recently returned to the studio to revisit Fush Yu Mang, recording an entirely new acoustic version of the album that stands on its own as a stripped-down, reggae homage to the original.

Also celebrating the past with the present, Fush Yu Mang 20th Anniversary Remastered includes the 2017 Billboard Club Dance hit "Walkin' On The Sun" (Dave Aude Club Remix) among its bonus tracks. Three B-sides are also featured: "Every Word Means No," "Sorry About Your Penis," and "Dear Inez."

Fush Yu Mang Acoustic and Fush Yu Mang 20th Anniversary Remastered

[2CD; individual digital albums]

Disc 1

Fush Yu Mang 20th Anniversary Remastered

Flo Beer Goggles Walkin' On The Sun Let's Rock Heave-Ho The Fonz Pet Names Padrino Nervous in the Alley Disconnect the Dots Push Why Can't We Be Friends? Every Word Means No (B-side) Sorry About Your Penis (B-side) Dear Inez (B-side) Walkin' On The Sun (Dave Aude Club Remix)

Disc 2

Fush Yu Mang Acoustic

Flo Beer Goggles Walkin' On The Sun Let's Rock Heave-Ho The Fonz Pet Names Padrino Nervous In The Alley Disconnect The Dots Every Word Means No Why Can't We Be Friends?

