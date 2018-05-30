The Return Of The All-Stars…

Smash Mouth Celebrates 20 Years of "Walkin' On The Sun" With New 'Fush Yu Mang Acoustic' Album

2CD Edition Pairs Two Commemorative Albums: 'Fush Yu Mang Acoustic' and 'Fush Yu Mang 20th Anniversary Remastered'

Both Albums Also Available for Digital Preorder

LOS ANGELES, May 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- In 1997, Smash Mouth's Interscope debut, Fush Yu Mang, propelled the San Jose, California alt-rock band to international stardom. Fueled by the Number One Billboard Modern Rock hit "Walkin' On The Sun," the album achieved multi-platinum sales success. To celebrate the album's 20th anniversary, Smash Mouth has recorded a new acoustic version of the album and overseen a newly remastered and expanded edition of the original album for worldwide release on June 29 by Interscope/UMe. Available now for preorder, Fush Yu Mang Acoustic will be released digitally and is also paired with the expanded Fush Yu Mang 20th Anniversary Remastered album for a commemorative 2CD set.

Starting today, "Walkin' On The Sun" (Acoustic) and "Walkin' On The Sun" (Remastered) are available for streaming and for immediate download with digital album preorder:
Fush Yu Mang Acoustic (digital):  https://UMe.lnk.to/SmashMouthAcoustic
Fush Yu Mang 20th Anniversary Remastered (digital): https://UMe.lnk.to/SmashMouth20thAnny
Fush Yu Mang Acoustic and Fush Yu Mang 20th Anniversary Remastered (2CD): https://UMe.lnk.to/SmashMouth2CD

In the two decades since Fush Yu Mang's release, Smash Mouth has remained as vital and vibrant as ever, actively touring and recording new music. The current stellar line-up, including founding members Steve Harwell, Paul DeLisle, and Greg Camp (and longtime member Michael Klooster), recently returned to the studio to revisit Fush Yu Mang, recording an entirely new acoustic version of the album that stands on its own as a stripped-down, reggae homage to the original.

Also celebrating the past with the present, Fush Yu Mang 20th Anniversary Remastered includes the 2017 Billboard Club Dance hit "Walkin' On The Sun" (Dave Aude Club Remix) among its bonus tracks. Three B-sides are also featured: "Every Word Means No," "Sorry About Your Penis," and "Dear Inez."

Fush Yu Mang Acoustic and Fush Yu Mang 20th Anniversary Remastered
[2CD; individual digital albums]

Disc 1
Fush Yu Mang 20th Anniversary Remastered

  1. Flo
  2. Beer Goggles
  3. Walkin' On The Sun
  4. Let's Rock
  5. Heave-Ho
  6. The Fonz
  7. Pet Names
  8. Padrino
  9. Nervous in the Alley
  10. Disconnect the Dots
  11. Push
  12. Why Can't We Be Friends?
  13. Every Word Means No (B-side)
  14. Sorry About Your Penis (B-side)
  15. Dear Inez (B-side)
  16. Walkin' On The Sun (Dave Aude Club Remix)

Disc 2
Fush Yu Mang Acoustic

  1. Flo
  2. Beer Goggles
  3. Walkin' On The Sun
  4. Let's Rock
  5. Heave-Ho
  6. The Fonz
  7. Pet Names
  8. Padrino
  9. Nervous In The Alley
  10. Disconnect The Dots
  11. Every Word Means No
  12. Why Can't We Be Friends?

 

