The Reunion Project and National Working Positive Coalition Present: "Long-Term Survivors: Sharing Wisdom & Shaping Legacies"

Two-Day Forum in Chicago Illuminates Key Findings and Future Directions for HIV Support

CHICAGO, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Reunion Project, in collaboration with the National Working Positive Coalition (NWPC), the Chicago Department of Public Health, Loyola University Chicago, and the Third Coast CFAR, is pleased to announce the release of its comprehensive report on the recent town hall forum, "Long-Term Survivors: Sharing Wisdom & Shaping Legacies," held on May 17-18, 2024, in Chicago.

The forum marked a significant homecoming for The Reunion Project, returning to its roots in Chicago, where the initiative first launched in 2015. This pivotal event brought together HIV long-term survivors (LTS), older adults living with HIV, and key stakeholders from across the region to share insights, network, and collaborate on improving the quality of life for this resilient community.

Highlights from the Report:

Health Equity as a Foundation: The forum underscored the critical need for health equity, defined as the attainment of the highest levels of health for everyone. Discussions revealed that systems and services must address disparities in access and outcomes, combat stigma, and be grounded in intersectionality.



Core Values Identified: The forum emphasized three essential characteristics for effective support systems:

Wellness: A comprehensive approach to well-being that encompasses physical, mental, and emotional health.

Wholeness: An integrated approach to care that addresses the entirety of an individual's needs, promoting holistic support.

Personalization: Tailoring services to meet each individual's unique needs and experiences, avoiding a one-size-fits-all model.



Findings and Recommendations: The forum highlighted the necessity of trauma-informed care and the importance of creating supportive environments where individuals feel valued and heard. The discussions also called for removing barriers to access and ensuring services are as accessible and comprehensive as possible.

Jeff Berry, Executive Director of The Reunion Project, shared:

"When Dave Kern and I envisioned this forum, we anticipated a meaningful reconnection to our origins in Chicago. What emerged was a powerful affirmation of the need to center our efforts around health equity and personalized support. The insights from this gathering will guide our future initiatives and collaborations."

Key Contributions:

Featured Speakers: Dr. Maya Green , Chief Health Equity Officer at Onyx Medical Wellness, and Adrian Shanker , HHS Senior Advisor on LGBTQI+ Health Equity, provided critical perspectives on HIV and aging.

Dr. , Chief Health Equity Officer at Onyx Medical Wellness, and , HHS Senior Advisor on LGBTQI+ Health Equity, provided critical perspectives on HIV and aging. Additional Support: The forum was made possible by the Chicago Department of Public Health and Third Coast Center for AIDS Research, with additional support from Gilead Sciences and ViiV Healthcare, along with a diverse local planning committee and contributors.

The full report, "Long-Term Survivors: Sharing Wisdom & Shaping Legacies," is available for download on The Reunion Project's website. The report details the discussions, findings, and actionable steps that emerged from this impactful event.

About The Reunion Project:

Founded in 2015, The Reunion Project is dedicated to supporting individuals who have lived through the initial phases of the AIDS epidemic and are now long-term survivors of HIV. The project fosters community, resilience, and shared experiences, aiming to address the unique needs of this group and advocate for systemic changes.

About the National Working Positive Coalition:

The NWPC is committed to facilitating systems change to help individuals living with or at higher vulnerability to HIV engage in meaningful employment that aligns with their self-determined goals.

For additional information or media inquiries, please contact Jeff Berry at +1 (773) 454-5333 or [email protected].

For more information go to reunionproject.net or email [email protected].

SOURCE The Reunion Project