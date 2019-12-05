NEW YORK, Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The revenue of the dermatological drugs market in 2018 is estimated at $31bn and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.7% in the first half of the forecast period. Psoriasis drugs segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2018, this segment accounted for 38% of the global dermatological drugs market.



Report Scope

- Dermatological drugs market forecasts from 2020-2030

- This report also breaks down the revenue forecast for the main submarkets:

- Psoriasis

- Skin Infections

- Acne

- Dermatitis

- Analysis of the Psoriasis drugs market. Revenue forecasts to 2030 are provided for the following drugs:

- Humira

- Stelara

- Enbrel

- Remicade

- Taltz

- Otezla

- Cosentyx

- Analysis of the Skin Infections drugs market. Revenue forecasts to 2030 are provided for the following drugs:

- Cubicin

- Zyvox

- Valtrex

- Canesten

- Lamisil

- Bactroban

- Analysis of the Acne drugs market. Revenue forecasts to 2030 are provided for the following drugs:

- Solodyn

- Epiduo

- Claravis

- Aczone

- Differin

- Abscorical/Epirus

- Ziana

- Doryx

- Analysis of the Dermatitis drugs market. Revenue forecasts to 2030 are provided for the following drugs:

- Bepanthen/Bepanthol

- Protopic

- Dermovate

- Elocon

- This report provides individual revenue forecasts to 2030 for these regional and national markets:

- North America: US & Canada

- Europe: Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe

- Asia-Pacific: China, Japan, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific

- Latin America: Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America

- Middle East & Africa (MEA): Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of MEA

Each regional market is further segmented by indication: psoriasis, skin infection, acne, dermatitis and others.

- This report provides discussion on pipeline products in various stages of clinical trials and regulatory approval.

- Our study includes SWOT analysis and Porter"€™s Five Force analysis of the dermatological drugs market.

- Our study discusses the selected leading companies that are the major players in the dermatological drugs market:

- AbbVie

- Allergan

- Amgen

- Bausch Health

- Bayer AG

- Bristol-Myers Squibb

- Celgene Corporation

- Eli Lilly

- Galderma (Nestle Skin Health S.A.)

- GlaxoSmithKline (GSK)

- Johnson & Johnson

- LEO Pharma

- Merck & Co, Inc.

- Novartis

- Pfizer

- Key questions answered by this report:

- How is the dermatological drugs market evolving?

- What is driving and restraining the dermatological drugs market?

- What are the market shares of each segment of the overall dermatological drugs market in 2019?

- How will each dermatological drugs submarket segment grow over the forecast period and how much revenue will these submarkets account for in 2030?

- How will the market shares for each dermatological drugs submarket develop from 2020 to 2030?

- Which individual therapies will prevail and how will these shifts be responded to?

- What will be the main driver for the overall market from 2020 to 2030?

- How will political and regulatory factors influence the regional markets and submarkets?

- Will leading national dermatological drugs markets broadly follow the macroeconomic dynamics, or will individual national markets outperform others?

- How will the market shares of the national markets change by 2030 and which geographical region will lead the market in 2030?

- Who are the leading players and what are their prospects over the forecast period?

- How will the industry evolve during the period between 2019 and 2030?



