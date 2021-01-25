The Revenue Optimization Companies (T-ROC) Introduces VIBA, The First Of Its Kind In-Store Customer Engagement Solution

MIAMI, Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Revenue Optimization Companies (T-ROC), the leading provider of people and technology solutions for the global retail market, introduces VIBA, a touchless customer engagement and sales solution. VIBA, which stands for Virtual Interactive Brand Ambassador, can be configured as a freestanding totem that instantly connects customers with a virtual bot and a live sales agent via a digital display. The VIBA in-store customer engagement solution combines artificial intelligence (AI) and natural language processing (NLP) bots along with real-time access to a live person who can answer questions, offer advice, display high definition content such as videos or images to customers and even point them to the products they need for sale in the store or on the retailer's website. VIBA is an end-to-end sales engagement tool that assist customers throughout the sales cycle, especially for value-added products.

VIBA's innovative technology enhances the shopping experience and customer engagement while respecting social distancing. By minimizing wait times and maximizing access to a team member who can provide accurate product information and knowledge, sales are increased while brand and product loyalty are further enhanced. Ready to connect shoppers with a subject matter expert, VIBA can also display various content of interest such as product videos and even promotions or programs relevant to the customers' needs. Using QR codes via the customers own mobile device, VIBA can also be brought to life at many different locations throughout the store to assist with an endless number of products. It is like waking the store at the customers own pace, with a personal sales assistant (concierge) that can be engaged as needed.

"The pandemic ushered in a future of retail that T-ROC has been planning for and thinking about for quite some time. Our VIBA solution addresses the new norms seen in all business settings today while giving customers a look to the future as they engage with a VIBA assistant who answers questions and gets them what they need," said Brett Beveridge, CEO and founder of T-ROC. "VIBA's combination of live agents and bots enables the interactive experience to be a multi-language, multi-product, and multi-venue retail solution. Always ready to assist the customer throughout their shopping experience."

VIBA's live agent, also known as the virtual brand ambassador, can effortlessly handle multiple products up to 10 different stores at one time. If there is an overflow of customers, it will direct the shopper to another available brand ambassador so there is always an expert readily available to provide immediate assistance on demand. Customers can also be engaged in their own language of preference. The best way to understand VIBA is to see it in action. View this short video to better understand the VIBA experience: https://vimeo.com/499258839/687a19ec17

ABOUT THE REVENUE OPTIMIZATION COMPANIES

The Revenue Optimization Companies (T-ROC) is home to four sales solutions companies that enable clients to fulfill all of their sales performance needs. The Retail Outsource (TRO): an in and out of store sales performance management company; Mobile Insight (MI): Retail 4.0 technology solutions supplier; The Consumer Insight (TCI): full-service customer experience analysis; and SYMBITS: managed IT services. Working in synergy, these four companies form a complete ecosystem for running, managing, and maximizing the productivity of institutional efforts. To learn more about T-ROC and its subsidiaries, visit www.trocglobal.com.

