THE REVIEW-JOURNAL PROMOTES BENJAMIN LIPMAN TO SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT

Chief legal officer elevated to SVP

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Benjamin Z. Lipman, the Review-Journal's Chief Legal Officer, has been promoted to Chief Legal Officer and Senior Vice President for Legal and Employment Affairs effective immediately, Review-Journal Publisher and Editor Keith Moyer announced Tuesday.

As senior VP, Lipman will continue to direct the media company's legal matters and will have continued and increased involvement in employee programs and human resources oversight, as well as an expanding role in business decisions generally.

Lipman serves as a clearinghouse for all RJ legal matters related to the company's journalistic mission and business-side legalities.

"Ben goes the distance to ensure the RJ remains a trusted news source that delivers and protects the integrity of a superior product such as ours," Moyer said. "News reporting has become akin to a contact sport, as reporters are under constant siege fighting government agencies over access to public information and challenges to the public's right to know from any number of government entities that prefer to operate in secrecy."

Lipman's influence at the RJ has stretched beyond strictly legal matters, as he oversees important workplace matters affecting RJ staffers in all departments, as well as safety and security.

"I quickly realized just how multi-faceted and unique this city's oldest and most thriving media company is," Lipman said, adding, "I'm incredibly proud to represent an organization that prides itself on the importance of news to the community it serves, and I'm proud to work alongside journalists and non-news staffers who strive for excellence each and every day."

Lipman, a native of St. Louis, Missouri, was with the law firm Lewis Rice LLC, where he worked from 1991 until moving to Nevada in 2019. While at Lewis Rice, Lipman worked closely with the St. Louis Post-Dispatch news staff and other media entities, including print, digital, broadcast, and business-related.

Lipman's accolades include being named a Best Lawyer in America for First Amendment litigation. He was an adjunct law professor at Washington University and was an Urban League of St. Louis board member. Additionally, Lipman co-authored the Missouri Media Law Handbook and was a St. Louis' Lambert International Airport commissioner. He earned a B.A. in economics from the University of Pennsylvania and obtained his law degree from Washington University School of Law in St. Louis.

About the Review-Journal

Since 1909, the Las Vegas Review-Journal has been Nevada's comprehensive media leader. Over the years, it has transformed from an award-winning newspaper that delivers local and community news and spans the globe with far-reaching topics and coverage. The Review-Journal has forged into multimedia and digital platforms through its website, Reviewjournal.com, which includes a network of niche publications, breaking news, e-newsletters, customized content, custom printing, and a broadcast production studio to meet the specific needs of readers and advertisers.

Media Contact:

Wanda English Blair

Vice President of Marketing

(702) 383-0223

[email protected]

SOURCE Las Vegas Review-Journal