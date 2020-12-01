The Reviews Are In: Customers Love D2Fit's 4 in 1 Kickstart

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Earlier this year, multifaceted fitness brand D2Fit launched their 4 in 1 Kickstart supplement capsules on Amazon. Since then, the positive reviews have been overwhelming. 4 in 1 Kickstart capsules provide a boost of energy, support healthy cognitive function, and can help suppress appetite. One of the most common benefits that customers mention is that they do not report feeling a "crash" hours after taking Kickstart, nor do they report having trouble sleeping at night, as is the case with many caffeinated supplements.

4 in 1 Kickstart utilizes natural, vegan, and gluten-free ingredients to create a unique experience for an energy supplement. The Kickstart formula includes green tea extract, which is known for its cleansing properties, as well as green coffee extract. Green coffee is simply raw, unroasted coffee beans, ground to their powder form. As a supplement, green coffee is a best seller on its own, but by integrating it into their Kickstart formula, D2Fit is able to extract its full potential.

4 in 1 Kickstart also includes nutritionally dense ingredients like olive leaf extract, bacopa monnieri, l-theanine, CLA oil, coleus forskohlii, and raspberry ketones, all packed into a serving size of two capsules. Customers say that taking only those two capsules helps them start their day when taken in the morning, and overcome the midday slump when taken in the afternoon.

While other energy boosters simply rely on fast-burning energy, 4 in 1 Kickstart provides steady energy supported by the power of herbal extracts. The "four" in "4 in 1" refers to the supplement's four most highly touted benefits, "Increase Energy, Advanced Thermogenic Fat Burning Formula, Boosts Metabolism, and Supports Appetite Control." But many of D2Fit's ingredients have a dual purpose.

For instance, bacopa monnieri has performed well in lab tests for supporting healthy cognitive function. By using ingredients that not only energize but also help to focus that energy, D2Fit is bringing a higher level of complexity to their product. Another example includes the addition of the patented ingredient, Bioperine®, which is intended to improve the bioavailability of other ingredients, increasing their absorption into the body.

D2Fit has been steadily building a trustworthy and reliable lineup of supplemental health products, but their long-time customers already know them as fitness brand, Dance2Fit. For years, Dance2Fit has seen success with their customer-focused content in the form of videos, classes, training, and even an apparel line, so creating high-quality sports nutrition supplements just made sense.

By tapping into the supplemental nutrition market, D2Fit has been able to turn its customers' feedback into products that work. D2Fit's 4 in 1 Kickstart is available through their company website, and through Amazon.com, where it has received an "Amazon's Choice" rating for price and quality. Dance2Fit will be increasing its online and in-store product availability in the coming year.

