The Revitalized Queen City Quarter Announces "QCQ @ 5" Event in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Queen City Quarter, Charlotte's premier destination for shopping, dining, and entertainment, is thrilled to announce its "QCQ @ 5" event series occurring throughout May. The event will take place every Thursday from May 2nd to May 23rd, between 5-8pm ET, on the third-floor rooftop.

Hosted by CBRE, a global leader in commercial real estate services and investments, the event will showcase an enticing array of live music performances alongside a curated beer and wine bar. Featured artists include, "The Hwy," "Courtney Lynn & Quinn Duo", "Colby Dobbs", and "Steven Engler."

"We are thrilled to introduce the "QCQ @ 5" series, which we believe will enhance the vibrant atmosphere of Charlotte's community life" said Sabrina Jones, Managing Director at CBRE. "Since we started managing this property in 2021, we have been committed to fostering a lively and engaging atmosphere that unites families and the community. We are proud to be a part of this property's evolution."

Come enjoy this wonderful rooftop event series at the start of Spring in our revitalized Queen City Quarter. The event is free and open to the public, offering a perfect evening escape for families, friends and colleagues. For more information, please visit https://www.queencityquarter.com/event/music-series-qcq-5 .

About QCQ

Centrally located on College, between Trade and Fourth Streets in the hub of The Queen City, the Queen City Quarter is just minutes away from some of Charlotte's biggest attractions including Spectrum Arena, Bank of America Stadium and the Charlotte Convention Center, the Queen City Quarter is the perfect location to start or end your day with nonstop fun.

About CBRE Group, Inc.

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE: CBRE), a Fortune 500 and S&P 500 company headquartered in Dallas, is the world's largest commercial real estate services and investment firm (based on 2023 revenue). The company has more than 130,000 employees (including Turner & Townsend employees) serving clients in more than 100 countries. CBRE serves a diverse range of clients with an integrated suite of services, including facilities, transaction and project management; property management; investment management; appraisal and valuation; property leasing; strategic consulting; property sales; mortgage services and development services. Please visit our website at www.cbre.com.

