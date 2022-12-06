The Revival Foundation Proud to Launch Their "Food For Good" Project

WASHINGTON, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Daily news bulletins are saturated with stories from the front line in Ukraine, and while there are ample reports of the resistance mounted by the Ukrainian armed forces, little is known about all the regular people who fuel the nation's resilience. Among them are the volunteers on the humanitarian front, people who have abandoned their comfortable lifestyles to collect, organize, deliver, and distribute much-needed medical supplies, food, and other items to the war-affected population of Ukraine.

Revival Foundation - From Survival to Revival

According to the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR), close to 8 million refugees have found shelter around Europe, with another 7 million Ukrainians internally displaced. The devastation of the country's critical infrastructure dramatically worsens the humanitarian situation.

Although humanitarian crises in conflict zones are not a new phenomenon, the Ukrainian challenge differs greatly on many levels. This is a well-developed country with a vibrant business community, a highly capable workforce, a robust industry, and high standards of living. Hence, it is not surprising that ethnic Ukrainians worldwide have emerged as the primary sources of aid and champions of humanitarian activities.

Aksenia Krupenko, who is living her American dream as a successful business leader, has put on hold most of her business projects around the world to focus solely on collecting and supplying humanitarian aid to her compatriots, choosing as her moto "In Ukraine, time is life." Krupenko enlisted the support of like-minded friends to establish The Revival Foundation – a non-profit organization dedicated to the delivery of humanitarian promises. One of her first allies was Temuri Yakobashvili, head of a Washington, D.C.-based boutique consultancy firm, a former Georgian senior official, and ambassador of Georgia to the United States from 2010 to 2013. He became a co-founder, and his friend David Kezerashvili, Georgia's former defense minister, quickly joined efforts to organize the first humanitarian airlift from the U.S. It was followed by 12 more planes dispatched in partnership with Ukraine's Windrose Airlines and the Ukrainian Postal Services. Dozens of containers have been successfully shipped to Ukraine, and as of today, up to 500 tons of humanitarian goods have reached their destination in 15 Ukrainian regions.

Having spent 50 days in Ukraine, Krupenko not only realized the difficulties involved in running humanitarian ventures but also identified ways to improve and increase effectiveness. She discovered that the local warehouses of food processing facilities were full of high-quality goods earmarked for export, but the stock could not be shipped because of the hostilities. This sparked the idea of using solely local capacities and products for humanitarian aid, as a result of which the Food for Good project was born. Within a month of the idea striking, the project introduced boxes containing 20 pounds of high-calorie goods, enough to feed a family of two or three for a week. The U.S.-Ukraine Foundation championed the initiative and financed the first thousand boxes, which have already reached the families of war veterans. More are on their way to children's hospitals, elderly people, and other vulnerable segments of society.

The project has resonated not only with recipients in Ukraine but also with food industry leaders worldwide. Prior to Christmas, renowned Italian chef and restaurateur Fabio Trabocchi will host a fundraiser in his Michelin-star restaurant Fiola in Washington, D.C., this being his way to share food and show solidarity with Ukraine's people.

"These boxes are not merely humanitarian aid," says Krupenko. "We are helping local volunteers, businesses, and employees and lifting the social burden from local authorities, thus creating a socio-economic and humanitarian impact project. By assembling this box in Ukraine with local products, we are cutting down on collection, transportation, customs clearance, management, and other expenses to maximize the value of every penny donated. Many people around the globe, Ukrainians and non-Ukrainians alike, want to support the citizens of Ukraine. We have merely created an effective mechanism to fulfill their aspirations, so now we call to all of them: Click SHARE if you CARE!"

