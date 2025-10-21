JEROME, Ariz., Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Once a crumbling relic of Arizona's copper boom, The Little Daisy Jerome has been restored as one of the state's most distinctive private estates. The 25,000-square-foot mansion, originally built in 1918 by copper baron James "Rawhide Jimmy" Douglas, has been reimagined as a private venue combining historic character with contemporary amenities.

The Revival of the The Little Daisy: Arizona’s Storied Mansion Reimagined for the Era of Experiential Luxury

Under the direction of managing partner Brian Grooms and his father and business partner F. Andrew Grooms, Little Daisy's marble halls and sunlit atrium now host milestone birthdays, art-filled retreats, and multi-day weddings that unfold like modern folklore.

"People don't just want to go somewhere anymore," said Brian Grooms. "They want to belong somewhere, even if it's just for a weekend. The Little Daisy offers that — a place where every guest becomes part of its century-old story."

Shifting Definitions of Luxury

The estate's revival aligns with broader trends in travel and hospitality. According to Airbnb's 2024 Travel Trends Report, group bookings for entire homes have increased by 80 percent since before the pandemic, while Expedia identifies "together travel" as a leading segment in the luxury market. The Knot projects that the United States will host approximately 2.5 million weddings in 2026, with destination events and multi-day celebrations continuing to grow in popularity.

Responding to this shift, The Little Daisy Jerome curates personalized experiences that emphasize connection and local culture. Offerings include private chef dinners, wine tastings featuring regional producers, and guided tours through the Verde Valley.

Architecture and Experience

Every room within The Little Daisy seems designed for storytelling. A light-filled atrium doubles as an art gallery, a chef's kitchen inspires intimate dinners, and a billiards room and upstairs lounge beckon guests long after the desert sun sets. Accommodations include 19 guests in the main house and up to 33 when The Geologist's House and Villa Contenta are included.

Privacy remains central to the property's design. Only one group is hosted at a time, ensuring exclusive use of the estate. For weddings, The Little Daisy Jerome offers custom-designed packages tailored to each couple's vision, combining art, heritage, and intimacy.

Recent guests describe the experience as distinctive and deeply personal.

"We turned The Little Daisy into a weekend-long wedding with our closest family and friends," said bride Melissa Brown. "From the early planning to the final day, the team made sure every detail ran smoothly so we could be fully present. The history, the beauty, and the intimacy of the estate cannot be replicated — it's even more magical in person than any photo could show.""It was the most epic celebration of love and friendship," added Jeri Miuccio, "set against the most breathtaking backdrop I could have ever imagined."

Ways to Experience The Little Daisy Jerome

Custom Weddings & Celebrations – Bespoke, multi-event gatherings designed for connection and storytelling.

Corporate & Creative Retreats – Private think tanks and artistic getaways where collaboration thrives.

Family Reunions & Milestone Events – Generational gatherings in a private setting.

Wellness, Culinary & Wine Experiences – Yoga, art, private chefs, and curated wine-country adventures in the Verde Valley.

The Little Daisy Jerome at a Glance

Built: 1918 by copper baron James "Rawhide Jimmy" Douglas

Size: 25,000 sq. ft.; sleeps 19 in the main house, 33 with two guest homes

Features: Sunlit atrium, yoga and fitness studio, billiards room, upper lounge, chef's kitchen

Use: Exclusive private stays, weddings, retreats, milestone celebrations, creative residencies

History: Past owners include Douglas, inventor William Earl Bell, and the Ackers, before the Grooms family reimagined the estate in 2020

Coming in 2026: Custom wedding packages and national TV debut

From its hillside perch overlooking the Verde Valley, The Little Daisy Jerome stands as a testament to thoughtful preservation and design. The property bridges Arizona's industrial past with a new era of experiential hospitality.

For more information and booking, interested parties can visit www.thelittledaisyjerome.com.

