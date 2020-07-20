The Revolution will be Televised: Pioneer of Black Economic Empowerment Dr. DeForest B. Soaries, Jr. to be Joined by Media Mogul Tarik Brooks, Media Personality Angela Yee, Shane' Harris of Prudential Financial and Michellene Davis, Esq. of RWJ Barnabas Health for Virtual Event to Bring Forth Strategy and Solutions for Financial Progression of African Americans, July 24-25

Soaries promises that attendees will leave this live virtual experience with solid steps for collective mobilization and individual action items to begin or continue their journeys toward financial freedom. Also joining the conversations will be Shane' Harris, VP Social Responsibility & Partnerships and President of the Prudential Foundation, as well as Michellene Davis Esq., EVP & Chief Corporate Affairs Officer of RWJ Barnabas Health to discuss the stances their respective corporations have on the state of Black America. Both Prudential Financial and RWJ Barnabas Health serve as sponsors of the virtual event.

"Black America is experiencing a catharsis moment and we've got to move!" said Soaries, CEO and Founder of dfree®, who has worked on civil rights issues for the Urban League as a community organizer and Operation PUSH as the national coordinator. "These two national crises - COVID-19 and the continuation of racial injustices - that we've experienced over the last few months have made it abundantly clear that we must control our own narrative. Until we control what's ours - our communities, our politics, our economics - we'll never be truly free. dfree® is armed to combat social reform on behalf of Black people because real social justice is impossible without economic empowerment!"

The dfree® From Crisis to Clarity Virtual Conference will include power-packed panels and discussions featuring change agents in the Black community, solid steps for attendees to begin their journeys toward financial freedom including access to the free dfree® classes and curriculum, resources and tools to help attendees achieve their financial goals and more. The event will feature special guests from different sectors of the Black community including leadership from national fraternities and sororities, major corporations, pastors and clergy, as well as dfree® Members who have adopted dfree® principles into their lifestyles and have had major success.

Highlights include:

An intimate fireside chat with Angela Yee of iHeartMedia's The Breakfast Club on Black women in business and entrepreneurship and how she's been able to maximize financial opportunities and obtain multiple streams of income.

on Black women in business and entrepreneurship and how she's been able to maximize financial opportunities and obtain multiple streams of income. A conversation with Combs Enterprises' Chief Operating Officer Tarik Brooks on the role of Black media as it relates to social justice and economic empowerment.

on the role of Black media as it relates to social justice and economic empowerment. A roundtable discussion with representation from the Divine 9 Greek Organizations on the roles of their organizations in helping the community navigate this era of change.

on the roles of their organizations in helping the community navigate this era of change. Insight from Prudential's Shane' Harris, VP Social Responsibility & Partnerships, President, Prudential Foundation, on their stance for progression for the Black Community.

President, Prudential Foundation, on their stance for progression for the Black Community. A look at how Robert Wood Johnson Barnabas Health is on the frontline of both national crises featuring Michellene Davis, Esq. , EVP & Chief Corporate Affairs Officer

of both national crises featuring , EVP & Chief Corporate Affairs Officer And more!

Attendees will also be able to chat live with the dfree® Team on activating curriculum and principles into their personalize lives, community groups and churches. dfree® Partners from across financial and lifestyle industries will be on hand in the virtual exhibition hall with tools and services to help attendees achieve their personal goals.

"We've been led to believe that knowing more makes us do better. But when it comes to finances, having a plan and sticking to it is what makes us do better. Knowledge is power, but knowledge without strategy is just acquired information," continued Soaries. "We are on a critical mission to annihilate the wealth gap statistics that have been placed on us as a race. And, that's just what we're going to do."

dfree® is the premier financial freedom movement designed specifically for African Americans that focuses on cultural, spiritual and psychological spending influences. Through training, content, curriculum, tools and resources, dfree® offers solid strategy on how to become debt free and provides the blueprint to build legacy and secure a positive financial future. Celebrating its 15th anniversary this year, the dfree® movement has grown globally and is used by more than 4,000 churches and organizations, and 200,000 individuals. The organization's strategies are effective and proven. More than 6,000 people have taken the free online dfree® course which has resulted in true life transformation. Through the dfree® Billion Dollar Challenge alone, the organization has guided more than 10,000 African Americans to rid themselves of nearly $25 million of consumer debt.

Admission to the dfree® From Crisis to Clarity Virtual Conference is free. For more information to reserve tickets, please visit mydfree.org.

About the dfree ® Financial Freedom Movement:

As the only faith-based, wealth-building system specifically designed with the black community in mind, dfree® delivers access to financial freedom. dfree® uses a variety of tools to educate, motivate and support people who make the choice to achieve and sustain financial freedom. Featured in CNN's Almighty Debt: A Black in America Special, dfree® began as a faith-based initiative to help stem an epidemic of overspending, particularly in the African-American community. dfree® has grown into a movement that gives participants the: ability to handle their own financial responsibilities; willingness to help others do the same; and, capacity to leave assets for future generations.

In the tradition of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., dfree® also is a movement to help achieve economic justice in America. Rev. Dr. King once said, "We must never let it be said that we spend more for the evanescent and ephemeral than for the eternal values of freedom and justice." dfree® emphasizes controlling money matters so that individuals have the freedom to focus on more purposeful pursuits.

About DeForest B. Soaries, Jr.

Rev. Dr. DeForest B. Soaries Jr. is known as an active agent for change and is a widely requested speaker. He is the Senior Pastor of First Baptist Church of Lincoln Gardens in Somerset, New Jersey, former chairman of the U.S. Election Assistance Commission and former New Jersey Secretary of State. His pastoral ministry focuses on spiritual growth, educational excellence, economic empowerment and faith-based community development. Soaries is the founder and CEO of the dfree® Global Foundation and author of several books including "Say Yes When Life Says No." Soaries currently serves as an independent director at three companies: Independence Realty Trust, Federal Home Loan Bank of New York and Ocwen Financial Corporation.

