The Revolutionary Defi Platform Holdex Finance All Set To Launch Its Yield Farming Protocol Staking

ROTTERDAM, Netherlands, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Holdex Finance is ready to launch Yield Farming, a well-known name in the crypto space, and is right on track with its proposed roadmap for its development in the last quarter of the year 2021. This will allow the users and LPs of the platform to lock their crypto assets in Holdex Finance's unique smart contracts to gain high income.

Yield farming is a technique that enables crypto users to receive incentives for their holdings and is fundamental to the Holdex financing concept. Holdex Finance yield farming is a strategy in which an investor deposits cryptocurrency units into a lending protocol in return for interest on transaction expenses. As an added incentive, additional yields from the system's governance token are distributed to particular users.

By partnering with a liquidity provider and a liquidity pool, one may use Holdex Finance Yield Farming to drive a DeFi market (a smart contract filled with cash).

Yield Farming has been one of the most significant growth factors in the crypto industry, pushing the market cap of the whole crypto market to billions of dollars. Previously The Crypto Company has successfully launched its crypto exchange platform Holdex Swap, which investors have greatly appreciated all around the globe.

The Holdex finance, being a powerful DeFi platform, aims to be a one-stop solution for all kinds of crypto lovers for almost all of their needs for becoming a successful crypto investor by providing a host of features, including an AutoTrading Bot, an APY scanner, an IDO platform, a Swap, a Staking platform, Yield Farming platform and of course, a wallet to keep their crypto assets safe. The final quarter of the year 2021 will end with the deployment of the Holdex Chain Testnet and will complete its phase 2 development. The first quarter of the year 2022 will witness the launch of its Auto Trading Bot (Holdex - ATB), which will be a huge step towards its development. The Holdex - ATB will be a dream come true for crypto investors. Traders and investors will establish rules for accurate entry, exit, and money management. The bot will continuously watch the market, and when the rule's criteria are fulfilled, it will automatically execute the stated action. It will relieve the user of the strain of continuously watching the market graph and avoid consumers missing the most lucrative moment.

The Holdex APY scanner will be a watchdog and learning platform where users will learn how to get better interests in their investments and monitor the best DeFi platforms for diversifying their cryptocurrency portfolio. The Holdex APY scanner will be launched along with the Holdex mobile app during the second quarter of the following year. The third quarter of the year 2022 will witness the deployment of the Holdex Chain Mainnet, whose testnet is scheduled to be deployed at the end of this year. The Holdex Mainnet will benefit cryptocurrency developers by creating their tokens in the Holdex Chain Network itself. The year 2023 will see the most ambitious projects of the platform by creating a payment system, POS coin, and a dApp platform.

With such a huge list of innovations and enthusiastic projects, the hard-working, dependable, and dedicated team behind Holdex Finance is determined to make it the next big DeFi platform, which will drive a new direction of growth, usability, and profitability in the cryptocurrency world.

