The Rex Seaside Steakhouse Launches Premier Catering Services

REDONDO BEACH, Calif., Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Rex Seaside Steakhouse, renowned for exceptional seaside dining experience, is excited to announce the launch of its premium catering services. Known for top-quality steaks and elegant ambiance, The Rex Seaside Steakhouse is now extending their culinary excellence beyond its doors, bringing the same exquisite flavors to off-site events.

Bringing the Steakhouse Experience to You

Whether it's an intimate gathering or a grand celebration, The Rex Seaside Steakhouse's new catering service is designed to deliver a handcrafted dining experience tailored to the specific needs of each client. "The Rex Steakhouse's catering is exceptional. Their attention to detail and commitment to excellence ensure that every event is a winning experience. They are our go to for catering," said USC Head Football Coach, Lincoln Riley. The catering menu features a selection of the restaurant's signature dishes, including prime cuts of steak, freshly caught seafood, and an array of gourmet sides and desserts, all prepared with the finest ingredients.

Live Wood Fire Grilling & Exceptional Service

The Rex Seaside Steakhouse is committed to making each event unforgettable. Clients can collaborate directly with the restaurant's executive chef to customize menus that reflect their unique tastes and preferences. Adding to the culinary experience, the catering service offers live wood fire grilling, creating a show for guests while delivering mouthwatering steaks grilled to perfection.

A Seamless Experience

Understanding the importance of flawless execution, The Rex Seaside Steakhouse offers full-service catering options, including on-site chefs, professional waitstaff, and event planning support. Whether hosting a wedding, corporate event, or private dinner party, clients can expect a seamless experience that reflects the restaurant's commitment to quality and hospitality. "Casino Night at The Rex was an absolute success. The flawless service, Chef Walter's irresistible menu and sophisticated drinks made our event unforgettable. We highly recommend The Rex for any special occasion," said Development Officer at Torrance Memorial, Sophia Neveu.

About The Rex Seaside Steakhouse

Situated along the picturesque coast, The Rex Seaside Steakhouse has become a dining destination for both locals and visitors. With a reputation for delivering an unforgettable culinary experience, the restaurant prides itself on offering top-notch steaks, fresh seafood, and a carefully curated wine list, all served in a warm and inviting atmosphere. For more information about catering services or to book an event, please visit www.therexsteakhouse.com or call at (310) 316-9041.

SOURCE The Rex Seaside Steakhouse