The Rex Seaside Steakhouse Renews Partnership with House of Victory to Support USC Student-Athletes

REDONDO BEACH, Calif., Aug. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Rex Seaside Steakhouse, a premier dining destination known for its luxurious coastal ambiance and exceptional cuisine, is proud to announce the renewal of its partnership with House of Victory, USC's Official NIL Collective. This collaboration will continue to provide significant support to Trojan student-athletes through a variety of events and initiatives, empowering them to excel both on and off the field.

Building off of last year's successful run of events, including VIP tailgates, football watch parties, private events and meet-and-greets with USC student-athletes and legends such as Mark McGwire, the collaboration will continue to create unique in-person and dining experiences for House of Victory supporters. The Rex Seaside Steakhouse will host a series of exclusive events throughout the year, with proceeds benefiting House of Victory and its initiatives. To kick off the football season, The Rex hosted football players Jonah Monheim and Braylan Shelby to cook a meal alongside Executive Chef Walter Nunez that was served to members of the team. Additional events this year will include meet-and-greets with Trojan athletes, special dining experiences and House of Victory's Ultimate Tailgate at every home game this season. Passes for this fall's tailgates are on sale now.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with House of Victory in supporting USC's exceptional student-athletes," said Dan Nguyen, Owner of The Rex Seaside Steakhouse, and House of Victory Executive Board Member. "As a proud member of the Trojan Family, we recognize the importance of fostering an environment where our athletes can thrive in all aspects of their lives. This partnership reflects our shared values of excellence, integrity and community."

House of Victory attracts and retains elite student-athletes by providing innovative NIL opportunities that allow student-athletes to benefit from their NIL while maintaining their academic and athletic commitments and connecting with the community in new ways. The partnership with The Rex Seaside Steakhouse underscores the restaurant's commitment to community engagement and its dedication to supporting the future leaders and sports icons emerging from USC.

"We are excited to continue our partnership with The Rex Seaside Steakhouse, a true supporter of the Trojan spirit," said Spencer Harris, House of Victory's Executive Director. "As we continue to expand this collaboration, we will provide our student-athletes with valuable resources and experiences that will help them succeed both during their time at USC and in their future careers."

This partnership marks a significant step forward in supporting House of Victory's commitment to its student-athletes, ensuring they have the tools and opportunities to succeed in their academic, athletic and personal endeavors.

About The Rex Seaside Steakhouse: Located on the scenic coastline, The Rex Seaside Steakhouse offers a unique dining experience combining top-tier steak and seafood dishes with an elegant seaside atmosphere. Known for its commitment to quality and service, The Rex Seaside Steakhouse has become a favorite destination for food enthusiasts and those seeking a luxurious dining experience.

About House of Victory: House of Victory is the Official NIL Collective of USC Athletics. Founded by noteworthy Trojans, House of Victory was built to help attract and retain elite student-athletes by providing NIL opportunities to USC student-athletes across all 21 sports. Alumni and fans who pledge their support to House of Victory are committing to continuing the Trojan legacy of excellence. There are three easy ways to get involved: one-time or recurring contributions, tax-deductible donations and corporate sponsorships. Visit the House of Victory website to learn more and follow House of Victory on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and X.

