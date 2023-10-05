The Rex Steakhouse and House of Victory Bring Ultimate Tailgates to Los Angeles This Football Season

News provided by

The Rex Steakhouse

05 Oct, 2023, 12:30 ET

Local restaurant partners with USC Athletics to tailgate for a cause

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Rex Steakhouse, a modern seaside steakhouse in Redondo Beach, has partnered with House of Victory, an alumni-backed organization that empowers student-athletes at University of Southern California (USC) to capitalize on their Name, Image and Likeness (NIL), to bring a series of lively tailgate events to Los Angeles this football season. All net proceeds from the tailgates will go to supporting NIL opportunities for USC's student athletes off the field.

"Our community is a big reason we've flourished in the past few years, which is why we're passionate about giving back and partnering with select local organizations to support causes close to us," says Walter Nunez, Executive Chef of The Rex Steakhouse. "We're honored to be a proud partner of USC Athletics and an official sponsor of House of Victory. Together, we're excited to kick off the football season by bringing people together via our lively tailgates and watch parties."

Featuring meet-and-greets with current and former Trojan athletes, a full gourmet buffet powered by The Rex, lounge seating areas to watch college football and more, Ultimate Tailgates are ticketed VIP events hosted at Exposition Park, located on Christmas Tree Lane directly across from the Peristyle. Ultimate Tailgates will be occurring on the following dates:

  • USC Trojans vs. Arizona Wildcats - Saturday, October 7
  • USC Trojans vs. Utah Utes - Saturday, October 21
  • USC Trojans vs. Washington Huskies - Saturday, November 4
  • USC Trojans vs. UCLA Bruins - Saturday, November 18

"The Rex Steakhouse is an amazing partner for House of Victory's Ultimate Tailgate and supporting USC student-athletes overall," says Spencer Harris, Executive Director of House of Victory. "Their excellent staff, high-quality food, and passion for USC is a perfect match for our organization." 

The Rex Steakhouse offers local South Bay residents the joy of fine dining, without the fuss. With Chef Nunez at the helm, The Rex's inventive menu combines the finest ingredients with the mastery of the wood-fired grill and Californian flair.

To purchase tickets to upcoming Ultimate Tailgates, visit https://houseofvictory.com/tailgate.

To learn more about The Rex Steakhouse, visit www.therexsteakhouse.com.

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE The Rex Steakhouse

