The Rex Steakhouse's Tastemaker Dinner Series Is The South Bay's New Experimental Dining Concept

News provided by

The Rex Steakhouse

12 Sep, 2023, 14:00 ET

Local Restaurant Partners with Select Wineries & Distilleries to Bring an Elevated Dining Experience to Redondo Beach

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Charming South Bay residents since 2021, The Rex Steakhouse in Redondo Beach announces its Tastemaker Dinner series, a lineup of one-of-a-kind dining experiences in partnership with select wineries and distilleries. Curated by The Rex's Executive Chef Walter Nunez, Tastemaker Dinners are ticketed dining events showcasing one-time-only four course menus thoughtfully paired with select wines and spirits from a featured winery or distillery.

"At The Rex Steakhouse, we strive to bring a new and exciting culinary vision to the town of Redondo Beach," says Chef Nunez. "Since we've opened our doors, our patrons have gotten to know our bold flavors, fine ingredients, and unmatched hospitality. Now, we're taking things a step further by offering diners the opportunity to savor a more experimental and creative side of The Rex via our Tastemaker Dinner series."

With only 18-40 seats available per event, each Tastemaker Dinner highlights a winery or distillery of Chef Nunez's choosing, accompanied by a carefully crafted four-course menu. Recent Tastemaker Dinner partners have included Nikka Whisky Distilling, Far Niente Wines, and more. Diners can look forward to upcoming Tastemaker Dinners with Santa Ynez-based winery Native9 Wines on September 14th, small batch bourbon maker Michter's Distillery on September 28th, and famed Japanese distillery Suntory in November. Additional Tastemaker Dinner dates will be announced on The Rex's Instagram profile, @therexsteakhouse, and reservations can be made via OpenTable.

Named after a luxury gambling ship during the 1930s prohibition era, The Rex Steakhouse offers local South Bay residents the joy of fine dining, without all the fuss. With Chef Nunez at the helm, The Rex's inventive menu combines the finest ingredients - like authentic Sanuki Olive Wagyu, a rare breed of Japanese beef that is exclusively fed a diet of roasted olive pressings - with the mastery of the wood-fired grill and Californian flair. From The Rex's wood-fired grilled surf and turf dishes to its hand-rolled pastas to its thoughtfully crafted cocktails, the restaurant aims to honor the important work of its farmers, fishermen, and butchers by showcasing their products as they were meant to be tasted.

Tastemaker Dinners are $150 per guest (excluding tax and gratuity). To learn more about The Rex Steakhouse, visit www.therexsteakhouse.com.

Media Contact: [email protected] 

SOURCE The Rex Steakhouse

