The Rex Unveils New Menu Featuring Reinterpretations of Classic Steakhouse Favorites

Executive Chef Walter Nunez highlights bold flavors, seasonal ingredients and exceptional technique in his elevated menu

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Rex Steakhouse , a modern seaside steakhouse in Redondo Beach, announces the launch of its new menu today. With Executive Chef Walter Nunez at the helm, The Rex is known for combining the finest ingredients - like authentic Sanuki Olive Wagyu, a rare breed of Japanese beef that is exclusively fed a diet of roasted olive pressings - with the mastery of the wood-fired grill and Californian flair.

"At The Rex Steakhouse, we're all about bringing an exciting culinary vision to the South Bay," says Nunez. "Highlighting bold flavors, using the finest ingredients, and providing a welcoming ambiance to bring the luxury of an upscale steakhouse to the South Bay has always been our North Star. We're excited to debut 9 new menu items that are a true reflection of our culinary evolution since our opening in 2021."

Some of the additions to The Rex's menu include but are not limited to:

Clams Casino , a reinterpretation of Oysters Rockefeller featuring clams from New Brunswick, Canada , Nueske's smoked pork belly, pecorino, and toasted sourdough

, a reinterpretation of Oysters Rockefeller featuring clams from , Nueske's smoked pork belly, pecorino, and toasted sourdough A sumptuous Lobster Gnocchi made with yuzu, creme fraiche, preserved lemon and dill

Spanish octopus grilled over white oak paired with smoked pureed Weissman Farms carrots, pickled fresno, shallot, and black garlic

Grilled New Zealand lamb stuffed with fresh merguez sausage, served with an earthy rosemary and port demiglace

"In addition to the staples on our menu, diners can expect our newer dishes to feature rustic and warm flavors, more seafood options and composed dishes," adds Nunez. "As always, seasonal ingredients are the stars of our menu, which means we cultivate close relationships with the best vendors here in our backyard and around the globe."

Recently named one of the best steakhouses in Los Angeles by Eater LA, The Rex Steakhouse offers South Bay residents the joy of fine dining, without the fuss. From The Rex's wood-fired grilled surf and turf dishes to its hand-rolled pastas to its thoughtfully crafted cocktails, the restaurant aims to honor the important work of its farmers, fishermen, and butchers by showcasing their products as they were meant to be tasted.

To learn more about The Rex Steakhouse, visit www.therexsteakhouse.com .

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE The Rex Steakhouse