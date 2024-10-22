The Reynolds Wrap® Team Releases Limited-Edition Embossed Foil to Add Cheer to Homemade Food Gifting and Gatherings This Holiday Season

Reynolds Wrap® Fun Foil with Holiday Pattern features an original winter wonderland design, giving home cooks a new kind of (wrap)ping paper for creative gifting, hosting and more

LAKE FOREST, Ill., Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With the holidays fast approaching, it's time to start searching for unique gifts—plus the right wrapping paper. Today, the Reynolds Wrap® team introduces Fun Foil with Holiday Pattern, an embossed aluminum foil designed for festive occasions, from wrapping homemade food gifts to covering holiday potluck dishes and sharing leftovers. This limited-edition foil innovation, available now while supplies last at Amazon.com and Walmart.com, was inspired by the rise of homemade holiday food gifts as a creative and meaningful alternative to store-bought presents.

The Reynolds Wrap team partnered with renowned designer Brittany Jepsen from The House That Lars Built, known for her artful use of patterns, to craft a gorgeous original pattern featuring classic holiday icons like peppermint, penguins, snowflakes and teddy bears. The vivid winter wonderland design is embossed or stamped onto the foil, creating a richer look that will make this wrap the talk of any host's holiday table.

"A creative presentation of any gift really makes all the difference," said Brittany Jepsen. "As a lover of crafts and homemade gifts, it was a joy for me to collaborate with Reynolds Wrap on this beautiful holiday foil pattern. I can't wait to see how home cooks use it to make their holiday celebrations as special as possible."

"Reynolds Wrap has been part of families' holiday traditions for over 75 years, and we're always looking for ways to make prep, cooking and cleanup easier," said Sumita Ghosh, marketing director for Reynolds Foil & Bakeware. "This year, the brand is helping home chefs with yet another key moment during the holidays. Fun Foil with Holiday Pattern offers a cheerful, festive twist on our classic foil, so now Reynolds elevates every step from prep and cleanup to gifting and sharing."

Reynolds Wrap and Reynolds Kitchens products make holiday meals, gifts and parties easier by simplifying the prep, cooking and cleanup. The brand's new Fun Foil with Holiday Pattern will join the lineup for a limited time during the holiday season, elevating food gifts, adding cheer to potlucks and dressing up holiday leftovers.

For additional information visit reynoldsbrands.com/funfoil

About Reynolds Consumer Products

Reynolds Consumer Products (REYN: Nasdaq) is a leading provider of household products that simplify daily life so you can enjoy what matters most. Our Reynolds® and Hefty® brand products help make mealtime easier with preparation, cooking, cleanup, and storage solutions. For more information, visit ReynoldsConsumerProducts.com and ReynoldsBrands.com.

