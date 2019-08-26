The RFP Success Show: Privia and Proposal Collaboration

HERNDON, Va., Aug. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Privia, the industry-leading capture and proposal management solution in the government contractor market, is pleased to announce the release of a podcast interview with The RFP Success Show, hosted by Lisa Rehurek, Founder and CEO of The RFP Success Company. Jay McConville, President and CEO of Privia, talked with Lisa about today's proposal management challenges and how Privia helps teams collaborate for greater success.

Proposal Collaboration Starts Here

A twenty-year veteran of the Federal Business Sector, Mr. McConville is the former President and CEO of Aeromech Engineering, Inc. and Executive Vice President with Chandler/May, Inc., both acquired by Lockheed Martin Corporation in 2012. He served in senior Business Development and Operations positions at Lockheed Martin, General Dynamics, and ManTech International before joining Privia.

"Experience shows that it takes a collaborative team to write to strategy," said Mr. McConville, "And it takes a collaborative team to pull it all together. Our clients value Privia because it gives them that single, secure, and easy-to-use virtual collaboration platform to achieve the quality evaluators crave."

At its core, Privia is a file-agnostic, content management system, serving as the team's searchable source for overviews, questionnaires, resumes, graphics, etc. The difference lies in Privia's proposal management tools, including tasks, calendaring, automated workflow, collaborative reviews, version control, real-time status and performance reporting.

Privia also tackles sales and proposal management silos through integration with industry leaders. Teams import and centralize opportunities from FedBizOpps and Deltek GovWinIQ and jump-start their bid decision. Throughout the pursuit, information flows automatically between SalesForce or SugarCRM and Privia.

"What was really refreshing," said Ms. Rehurek, "is how Privia manages the review process. Instead of emailing documents and graphics to the team, reviewers visit the documents in Privia. They comment together and come to consensus, real-time, and swiftly move the proposal forward. No more waiting for multiple review documents to be merged."

Another way Privia is helping teams collaborate is by mobilizing the review team. This fall, executives will find it even easier to review with Web Commenting. No client is required, which Mac and Chrome users will love, and the user interface works on Smart Phones or Tablets.

Listen now for Jay's insights on the proposal management process and learn how Privia is driving RFP success. Go to www.privia.com for information on their free and virtual 2019 User Conference, October 3rd.

About The RFP Success Show™

The RFP Success Show is a weekly podcast for the "newbies" to the" know-it-alls" when it comes to RFP strategies, systems, responses. Because let's be real- you can never know enough on how to craft a RFP response. 7x author, Lisa Rehurek and her guests share tips, tricks, and real world advice that will give you real results.

About Lisa Rehurek

Lisa Rehurek 'cut her teeth' on RFPs in the hotel industry over 25 years ago. It wasn't until she joined a prominent global Human Capital Consulting Firm, Mercer, that she was introduced to a whole different world. From state, local, and corporate responses, and helping develop RFPs for government clients, to evaluating health care and human capital proposals for corporate clients, Lisa has been on both sides of the aisle which provides a unique perspective. Lisa is certified in numerous talent assessments through TTI Success Insights including Behaviors, Motivators, Acumen, and Emotional Quotient. Her team uses these assessments to aid in team development and hiring.

About Privia

Privia is the "Proposal Company" known by its 10,000+ users for providing the software and services needed by today's government contractor market to bid and win contracts. Industry-leading organizations including IBM Watson, Huntington Ingalls Industries, CGI, Noridian Health, and Sotera Defense, use Privia to collaborate, manage and build winning proposals every day.

