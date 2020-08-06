"The Rich Eisen Show" Establishes New Home On NBC Sports Network And Peacock

The Rich Eisen Show features an engaging mix of sports, humor and pop culture, while attracting the most recognizable names in sports and entertainment, including Tom Brady, Matt Damon, Jodie Foster, Matthew McConaughey, Regina King, Aaron Rodgers, Larry David, Morgan Freeman and more.

"My entire career I have taken pride in being at the forefront of new ventures, from the NFL Network to my own show," Rich Eisen said. "Now streaming on Peacock, I am proud to be hosting and producing the next chapter of sports talk."

"The show's sports and pop culture relevance make it a great fit for Peacock, which will become the exclusive home for watching the show live in October," said Rick Cordella, EVP and Chief Revenue Officer for Peacock. "We're excited to start the football season with The Rich Eisen Show across NBCUniversal platforms."

The Rich Eisen Show will continue to originate from their El Segundo studio, where the show has lived since it started in 2014, with all three hours of the show airing live on NBCSN from noon to 3 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday. The show will also stream live on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app. In addition to the new deal with NBC Sports, The Rich Eisen Show is simulcast on Sirius/XM (Channel 211) and PodcastOne.

More details about The Rich Eisen Show on Peacock will be shared at a later date.

The Rich Eisen Show is executive produced by Eisen and Don Bui, with Central Talent Booking's Liz Waild serving as co-executive producer. Central Talent Booking will continue to oversee all entertainment-based bookings for the show. Chris Brockman and Michael DelTufo will continue to be on-air co-hosts, with TJ Jefferson continuing as the show's Social Media Coordinator.

Rich Eisen has been, and will continue to be, the signature host for NFL Network since he was hired as the network's first on-air talent in June 2003. Prior to joining NFL Network, he had a memorable eight-year run at ESPN, where he became one of the network's most visible personalities as host of SportsCenter as well as a variety of other high-profile assignments. The Rich Eisen Show debuted in October 2014 and following its second full year (2016) was nominated for a Sports Emmy for Outstanding Studio Show-Daily.

Eisen is represented by UTA.

About Peacock

Peacock is NBCUniversal's new streaming service. Peacock delivers a world-class slate of exclusive originals, on-demand libraries of hit TV shows, plus critically acclaimed films from the vaults of Universal Pictures, Focus Features, DreamWorks Animation, Illumination and Hollywood's biggest studios. In addition, Peacock taps into NBCUniversal's unmatched ability to deliver a broad range of compelling topical content across news, sports, late-night, Spanish-language and reality. NBCUniversal is a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation.

About NBC Sports Group:

NBC Sports Group serves sports fans 24/7 with premier live events, insightful studio shows, and compelling original programming. The sports media company consists of NBC Sports, NBC Olympics, NBCSN, Golf Channel, Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA, NBC Sports Regional Networks, NBC Sports Audio Network and NBC Sports Digital, which includes NBCSports.com , NBCOlympics.com , GolfChannel.com , the digital assets of the NBC Sports Regional Networks, Rotoworld, the NBC Sports Talk franchise, multiple apps, and two transactional sports businesses, GolfNow and SportsEngine, and a direct-to-consumer product NBC Sports Gold. NBC Sports Group possesses an unparalleled collection of media rights agreements, partnering with some of the most prestigious sports properties in the world: the International Olympic Committee and United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee, the NFL, NHL, NASCAR, INDYCAR, PGA TOUR, The R&A, PGA of America, USGA, Churchill Downs, Premier League, Tour de France, French Open, and many more.

SOURCE Peacock

Related Links

http://www.peacocktv.com

