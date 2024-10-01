The Richman Group and Brilliant Corners Announce Grand Opening of Las Palmas Apartments

New apartment community provides 53 units of supportive housing to Wilmington neighborhood

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Richman Group of California , an innovator in multifamily development, and Richman Property Services , a national leader in multifamily management, in partnership with Brilliant Corners , a leading supportive housing developer and services provider in California, today celebrated the grand opening of Las Palmas Apartments, a new supportive housing community in the Wilmington neighborhood of Los Angeles. The development is financed in part by HHH Challenge funds from the Los Angeles Housing Department and California Department of Housing and Community Development No Place Like Home funding, administered by the Los Angeles County Development Authority (LACDA) and the Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health.

From left to right: Garrett Gin, Senior Vice President, Global Marketing & Corporate Affairs, Bank of America; Lynn Katano, Director of the Housing Investment and Finance Division for the Los Angeles County Development Authority (LACDA); Los Angeles County Fourth District Supervisor, Janice Hahn; Chris Contreras, Chief Operating Officer, Brilliant Corners; Carrie Esparza, Mental Health Program Manager IV for the Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health; Rick Westberg, Executive Vice President, The Richman Group.

Designed by award-winning architecture firm KFA, Las Palmas Apartments successfully reuses unique architectural features of the original structure — a vacant single-story grocery store — and blends them with a new four-story residential wing. The 54-unit adaptive reuse project will provide 53 units of permanent supportive housing for people who have experienced homelessness, as well as an onsite manager's unit.

The grand opening featured a proclamation from Los Angeles County Fourth District Supervisor, Janice Hahn, who represents the Wilmington neighborhood, remarks from Carrie Esparza, Mental Health Program Manager IV for the Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health, and the presentation of a certificate by Lynn Katano, Director of the Housing Investment and Finance Division for the Los Angeles County Development Authority (LACDA). The event also provided an opportunity for attendees to tour the site and write welcome cards for new residents.

"The development of Las Palmas was an intensive, collaborative effort, and we're so proud of the work from our team, our development partners, and municipal leaders to see this essential community to the finish line," said Rick Westberg, Executive Vice President at The Richman Group — co-developer, co-owners and on-site property manager for Las Palmas. "The redevelopment of this site required the cooperation and support of numerous organizations, city departments and offices, but the results speak for themselves and represent an important step toward addressing the local affordable and supportive housing need."

Las Palmas is the first development partnership between The Richman Group and Brilliant Corners.

"The opening of Las Palmas Apartments marks a significant milestone for Brilliant Corners, representing our first multifamily permanent supportive housing development in LA County," said William F. Pickel, Chief Executive Officer at Brilliant Corners. "Through adaptive reuse projects like Las Palmas, we are utilizing the existing built environment to provide much-needed housing and supportive services to our new residents. We are immensely grateful to our partners and everyone who made this project possible."

Located at 1355 N. Avalon Blvd., Las Palmas features fully furnished homes with a mix of 37 studio apartments, 16 one-bedroom homes and a two-bedroom manager's unit. The property includes a central open-air courtyard, community room, bike storage room, laundry facility and resident services rooms. All utilities are included. Residents will receive onsite case management services from Brilliant Corners.

"For dozens of people who have reached the end of their ropes and find themselves living on our streets, this place is going to be that lifeline they so desperately need," said Los Angeles County Fourth District Supervisor, Janice Hahn. "These 53 beautiful apartments and the welcoming environment that I know everyone here will provide is a far cry from where these residents are coming from. Here they'll know they're safe and, most importantly, cared about."

Connectivity is uncompromised at Las Palmas. The location also puts residents in close proximity to LA DASH bus routes and other public transit options for easy access to downtown LA and the metro region.

"The LACDA is honored to be part of the team that contributed to the creation of 53 fully furnished housing units for individuals who have experienced homelessness," said Emilio Salas, LACDA Executive Director. "Once a vacant, single-story grocery store, Las Palmas Apartments now offers beautiful housing with access to transportation to help its residents manage their everyday needs."

"The Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health is dedicated to supporting every person's journey of recovery and wellbeing," said Dr. Lisa H. Wong, Director of the Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health (LACDMH). "Our investment in Las Palmas demonstrates our commitment to ensuring each individual in our care has a place they can call their own, and a community to call home while they start new chapters of their lives with renewed hope and support."

About The Richman Group

The Richman Group is one of the nation's leading real estate development, investment, and property management firms, specializing in the creation of premier residential communities. With a portfolio spanning luxury apartments, affordable housing, and mixed-use developments, The Richman Group is committed to delivering innovative and sustainable living solutions. Our dedication to quality, resident satisfaction, and community enhancement has made us a trusted name in the industry. From groundbreaking developments to thoughtful property management, we strive to elevate the standard of living for our residents across the United States. For more information, please visit www.TheRichmanGroup.com .

About Brilliant Corners

Brilliant Corners is a supportive housing nonprofit providing innovative housing and housing-related services to individuals transitioning from or at risk of homelessness or institutional involvement. Our supportive housing programs and properties create rapid access to housing resources through landlord engagement, rent subsidy administration, and supportive service integration strategies. We develop, own and managed state-of-the-art licensed residential care homes, as well as multifamily permanent supportive housing. With over 17,000 people housed and served to date, Brilliant Corners offers a variety of innovative supportive housing models that meet the unique needs of each individual we serve. Learn more at brilliantcorners.org.

Media Contact:

Marlena DeFalco

LinnellTaylor Marketing

[email protected]

SOURCE The Richman Group