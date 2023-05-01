The Richman Group Named No. 2 Multifamily Syndicator in 2023 National Multifamily Housing Council Rankings

GREENWICH, Conn., April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Richman Group Affordable Housing Corporation, which together with its affiliates, serves as a multifamily developer, equity investor, mortgage lender, asset manager and property manager in both the market-rate and affordable housing sectors, today announced its recognition as No. 2 ranking on the National Multifamily Housing Council's (NMHC) list of Top 10 Syndicators .

The Richman Group Affordable Housing Corporation (TRGAHC) has provided approximately $15 billion of equity for the construction and rehabilitation of over 166,000 homes for affordable households. TRGAHC has accomplished this with partnerships with over 100 institutional investors and more than 600 developers.

"Richman's upward trajectory on the NMHC Top 10 list is a direct reflection of our tireless efforts to provide capital for the much-needed expansion of the nation's multifamily affordable housing supply and our continued commitment to the partnerships that make that possible," said David Salzman, President of the Richman Group Affordable Housing Corp. "This recognition is a credit to our associates at all levels of the organization, and I couldn't be prouder to see their achievements heralded among the best in the industry."

